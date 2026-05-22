Quebec Innovative Materials

● Mining-friendly jurisdictions: Nova Scotia and Quebec respectively rank as the top 7th and 10th Canadian jurisdictions for investment attractiveness in 2025.

● Advanced exploration model: Its Proprietary Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure (R2G2™) was developed with INRS Quebec, successfully validated through drilling at the West Advocate project in Nova Scotia.

● Strategic partnerships: The company has established partnerships with DiagnaMed Holdings, Black Tree Energy Group and First Atlas Resources to support exploration and expansion efforts across North America.

● Strong financial position: Recent C$17.3 million financing provides funding and technical support to accelerate exploration and project development across North America.