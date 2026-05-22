Investor Insight
Quebec Innovative Materials is advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen projects across North America, leveraging its proprietary R2G2™ exploration model to identify scalable hydrogen systems. QIMC is positioned to support growing demand for domestic, lower-cost clean energy driven by AI infrastructure, energy security and decarbonization trends.
Company Highlights
● Mining-friendly jurisdictions: Nova Scotia and Quebec respectively rank as the top 7th and 10th Canadian jurisdictions for investment attractiveness in 2025.
● Advanced exploration model: Its Proprietary Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure (R2G2™) was developed with INRS Quebec, successfully validated through drilling at the West Advocate project in Nova Scotia.
● Strategic partnerships: The company has established partnerships with DiagnaMed Holdings, Black Tree Energy Group and First Atlas Resources to support exploration and expansion efforts across North America.
● Strong financial position: Recent C$17.3 million financing provides funding and technical support to accelerate exploration and project development across North America.
Overview
The United States Geological Survey defines white or natural hydrogen as something “naturally found below the surface of the Earth.” Also regarded as geologic hydrogen, it is sourced by and stored in rocks in the ground, similar to traditional petroleum resources.
Quebec Innovative Materials (CSE:QIMC,OTCQB:QIMCF,FSE:7FJ) sees white hydrogen as an opportunity to provide an affordable and scalable alternative to conventionally produced hydrogen. The company is advancing a growing portfolio of projects across Canada and the United States, focused on identifying and developing naturally occurring hydrogen systems.
The company’s project portfolio spans Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and Minnesota, strategically positioning QIMC to support future North American energy security and the growing power demands associated with AI infrastructure and data centres.
Quebec Innovative Materials’ exploration strategy is built around its proprietary Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure (R2G2™) model, developed alongside Prof. Marc Richer-Lafleche of Quebec’s Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). The model was developed through exploration work in the Témiscamingue region and later validated at the company’s West Advocate project in Nova Scotia, where drilling intersected hydrogen-bearing tectonic fault systems. By targeting naturally occurring white hydrogen systems, the company aims to advance a potentially lower-cost and scalable alternative to conventionally produced hydrogen.
QIMC has also established strategic partnerships with DiagnaMed Holdings, Black Tree Energy Group and First Atlas Resources to support exploration and expansion efforts across North America.
With recent financing of approximately C$17.3 million, Quebec Materials is advancing drilling and exploration programs designed to quantify natural hydrogen potential across its expanding land package.
Key Projects
Nova Scotia Project
Quebec Innovative Materials’ West Advocate hydrogen project in the Cumberland Basin of Nova Scotia represents the company’s most significant exploration milestone to date and the first field-validated application of the R2G2™ exploration model.
Located within the Cobequid-Chedabucto structural corridor, the project hosts extensive natural hydrogen zones identified along the Cumberland fault system. The project gained industry attention following drilling at borehole DDH-26-01, which successfully intersected a previously unmapped hydrogen-bearing tectonic fault corridor between 142 metres and 191 metres depth. Drilling later extended to 711 metres as of March 2026.
The R2G2™ framework also predicted that the Cobequid–Minas Fault Zone could host an active natural hydrogen system. Geological observations from drilling confirmed extensive fault-related fracturing and structural pathways that facilitate fluid migration within a corridor extending more than 300 kilometres across Nova Scotia.
Drilling has found that hydrogen is running through multiple deeper zones. The company said it is now moving northwest to chase stronger signals, with a five-hole program planned in 2026.
Ontario–Quebec Project
Situated along the Ontario–Quebec border, the Témiscamingue Graben project is the exploration area where Quebec Innovative Materials first developed and refined its R2G2™ exploration model.
To date, the company has collected more than 1,000 soil-gas samples across the region, confirming widespread hydrogen anomalies and supporting the presence of large-scale structurally controlled hydrogen systems.
Early readings covering 456 soil-gas samples exceeded 2,000 parts per million, with an average concentration of 558 parts per million, indicating a regionally active natural hydrogen system extending west from Québec into Ontario and forming the foundation of the emerging Ontario-Québec Natural Hydrogen Corridor.
Management Team
John Karagiannidis — Chief Executive Officer, Chairman
John Karagiannidis has been involved in over 300 transactions involving emerging private and public companies valued at more than $2 billion. He has worked with EMD Financial, Marquest Capital Markets, Industrial Alliance Securities, and Desjardins Securities, bringing extensive capital markets and corporate finance experience.
Ming Jang — Chief Financial Officer
A professional accountant with over 25 years of senior financial management experience, Ming Jang has expertise in the financial mining sector. He has successfully executed several public listings, including Numinus Wellness Inc. and Adaptogenics Health Corp. He is also a financial management and regulatory process advisor for private and public companies.
André Turmel — Executive Chairman
André Turmel advises renewable energy producers and companies across multiple sectors on energy agreements, cost management and environmental initiatives. He has practiced energy, natural resources and climate change law at Fasken LLP for over 25 years.
Fabrice Consalvo — Director
With over 30 years of leadership experience in the global energy sector, Fabrice Consalvo has held senior roles at Areva, Accenture Canada and Investissement Québec. He has led major strategic transactions, secured significant equity investments, and delivered €250 million in performance improvements across energy and electrification projects.