Quebec Innovative Materials:Advancing Canadian and American Natural Hydrogen for the Next Energy Cycle

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May 24, 2026
Quebec Innovative Materials (CSE:QIMC,OTCQB:QIMCF,FSE:7FJ) is advancing a growing portfolio of projects across Canada and the United States focused on identifying and developing naturally occurring hydrogen systems. The company sees white hydrogen as a significant opportunity to help unlock an affordable and scalable new source of clean energy.
White hydrogen, also referred to as natural or geologic hydrogen, is defined by the United States Geological Survey as hydrogen that is “naturally found below the surface of the Earth.” Similar to traditional petroleum resources, it is generated and stored within underground rock formations, creating the potential for large-scale natural accumulation systems.
As global demand continues to rise for cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions, naturally occurring hydrogen is gaining attention as a potentially transformative resource. Compared to conventionally produced hydrogen, white hydrogen may provide a lower-cost and more scalable pathway to supporting future energy needs while reducing reliance on carbon-intensive production methods.
Company Highlights
- Mining-friendly jurisdictions: Nova Scotia and Quebec respectively rank as the top 7th and 10th Canadian jurisdictions for investment attractiveness in 2025.
- Advanced exploration model: Its Proprietary Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure (R2G2™) was developed with INRS Quebec, successfully validated through drilling at the West Advocate project in Nova Scotia.
- Strategic partnerships: The company has established partnerships with DiagnaMed Holdings, Black Tree Energy Group and First Atlas Resources to support exploration and expansion efforts across North America.
- Strong financial position: Recent C$17.3 million financing provides funding and technical support to accelerate exploration and project development across North America.
This Quebec Innovative Materials profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Quebec Innovative Materials (CSE:QIMC) to receive an Investor Presentation
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