Overview Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC ) is a Canadian metals exploration company focused on revitalizing critical mineral production in Quebec. The company’s flagship project, the Matagami Mining Camp, represents a premier opportunity in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is renowned for its high-grade deposits and significant production history. Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt is globally recognized as a Tier 1 jurisdiction with exceptional mining infrastructure and skilled labor. Nuvau Minerals has an agreement to acquire the Matagami Mining Camp from Glencore. The camp has a rich mining history with 60 years of production and nearly 60 million tons mined across 12 past mines.

The Matagami Camp spans over 2,500 claims across 1,300 square kilometers. Its strategic location, combined with existing infrastructure, like a 3,000-ton-per-day concentrator, positions Nuvau for cost-efficient reactivation and exploration. The company’s exploration efforts will focus on critical minerals , mainly zinc and copper , to address the growing global demand for these essential resources. Nuvau Minerals is led by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the mining industry.

The flagship Matagami Mining Camp spans more than 1,300 square kilometers with more than 2,500 claims in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project includes a 3,000-ton-per-day concentrator operated by Glencore until June 2022.

Nuvau has invested nearly $30 million since early 2022 in a three-year exploration program to discover critical minerals, primarily zinc and copper, leveraging highly prospective targets across the property.

Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt is globally recognized as a Tier 1 jurisdiction with exceptional mining infrastructure and skilled labor.

Key Asset Matagami Mining Camp (Flagship)

Aerial view of the Matagami Mining Camp The Matagami Mining Campis Nuvau Minerals’ cornerstone asset and a critical part of the company’s strategy to revitalize mining operations in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Covering over 1,300 square kilometers and encompassing more than 2,500 claims, the property offers exceptional exploration potential for critical minerals, particularly zinc and copper. Historically, the Matagami Mining Camp has produced nearly 60 million tons of ore over 60 years of continuous operation. The property features a 3,000-ton-per-day concentrator, last operated by Glencore in 2022. This infrastructure not only reduces the capital requirements for reactivation but also accelerates the timeline for potential production. Extensive geological and operational data inherited from Glencore provides a strong foundation for efficient exploration and development. Nuvau’s exploration efforts include leveraging advanced geophysical surveys, including MobileMT and drone magnetic surveys, to map conductive anomalies indicative of potential massive sulfide mineralization. Geological mapping, surface sampling and 3D structural modeling have been initiated to delineate priority zones. A robust drilling campaign is planned at the Caber, Caber Nord and PD1 deposits to validate historical data, upgrade resources, and identify new mineralization. Additionally, metallurgical studies and geochemical analysis will be conducted to optimize resource evaluation and processing methodologies.

MobileMT surveys have identified high conductivity anomalies, indicative of potential massive sulfide mineralization, while drone magnetic surveys have refined structural interpretations critical for drill planning. Initial results from drilling programs on some of these targets, confirm the presence of zinc-rich massive sulfides. Nuvau Minerals has outlined an ambitious exploration and development strategy to maximize the potential of the Matagami Camp. Future work will include the expansion of the ongoing drilling program to test high-priority targets identified. The drilling campaign will incorporate advanced downhole geophysics to refine drill targeting. Detailed metallurgical testing and ore characterization studies will be conducted to enhance processing efficiency and recoveries for zinc and copper concentrates. Environmental baseline studies will be expanded to support future permitting requirements, ensuring compliance with Quebec’s regulatory standards. Additionally, modern data integration techniques, such as machine learning applied to geochemical and geophysical datasets, will aid in refining exploration targets across the broader property. These efforts will be supported by ongoing community engagement initiatives to secure stakeholder support and address social and environmental considerations.