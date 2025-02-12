Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Blackstone Minerals

BSX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nickel Investing

Nornickel's Net Profit Dips 37 Percent as Western Sanctions and Market Hurdles Persist

The nickel major is battling numerous headwinds, including an oversupplied nickel market.

A small pile of nickel.
hodim / Shutterstock

Moscow-based miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reported a 37 percent decline in net profit for 2024, citing ongoing western sanctions and lower metal prices as primary factors affecting its financial performance.

According to the company’s 2024 financial results, consolidated revenue fell 13 percent year-on-year to US$12.5 billion. EBITDA was down 25 percent to US$5.2 billion, with net profit dropping 37 percent to US$1.8 billion.

Company President Vladimir Potanin said that geopolitical restrictions, reduced access to western equipment and shifting trade patterns have negatively impacted the company’s ability to generate cashflow.

“Our business as part of Russian economy remains under significant external pressure. Sanctions and restrictions as well as falling prices of our key metals continued to weigh on our revenue, profitability and ability to generate cash flow," Potanin commented in a press release shared on Monday (February 10).

“Nevertheless, in 2024 we managed to focus on operations and reverse the negative momentum."

CFO Sergei Malyshev said that Nornickel’s board would not recommend paying dividends for 2024.

Although Nornickel itself is not directly sanctioned, broader measures against Russian industries have led to reduced purchases from western clients, disrupted payment channels and logistical difficulties.

The company has redirected its sales to Asian markets to mitigate these effects.

Nornickel is forecasting a global nickel surplus of 150,000 metric tons in 2025, the same as its 2024 surplus estimate. In terms of the market for palladium, which it also produces, it's expected to remain balanced.

The company notes that the US administration’s policy direction on vehicle electrification could influence palladium demand, given its use in internal combustion engine exhaust systems.

Nornickel was tight-lipped about its discussions surrounding a Chinese joint venture.

In December, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the company was in talks with Chinese conglomerate Xiamen C&D (SHA:600153) to establish a joint venture to process Nornickel’s copper raw material into metal. Nornickel confirmed the negotiations at the time, and said in a conference call this week that it can't disclose further details.

Nickel market facing challenges in 2025

On a macro level, the nickel market is under pressure due to oversupply and slow demand growth.

The base metal experienced price volatility in 2024, with a brief surge in the first quarter followed by a decline, closing the year in the US$15,000 to US$15,200 per metric ton range.

Industry analysts have pointed to a continued supply glut as a key factor suppressing prices.

For instance, Indonesian production has expanded significantly in recent years, adding to the global nickel surplus. Efforts to rebalance the market have been slow, with limited price recovery expected in 2025.

The potential policy shifts under US President Donald Trump’s administration could further influence the global nickel market. The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced under the previous administration, imposed restrictions on the sourcing of critical minerals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Current rules require that nickel suppliers meet foreign entity of concern standards to qualify for tax credits in the US EV market.

Under existing provisions, companies linked to China, Russia, Iran or North Korea cannot hold more than 25 percent control over entities supplying critical minerals for US EV batteries.

This has affected Indonesian nickel exports, as many projects in the country have significant Chinese ownership.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
nickel stocksnickel investingrussiasupply and demandsupply chainnickel miningNickel Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Nickel

Ready to invest in nickel? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Nickel Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.