- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
GoviEx Takes Hit as Niger Cancels Mining Permit for Madaouela Uranium Project
Niger, whose government changed last year during a coup, also recently canceled Orano's mining permit for the Imouraren uranium project.
GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit, placing it in the public domain.
Niger's political landscape has been unstable since a coup d’état last July. General Abdourahamane Tiani's military junta took control of the country at that time, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.
While GoviEx initially expressed optimism that it would be able to operate as normal at Madaouela, in April the government said it could lose its mining permit if it didn't commence mining operations by July 3.
Last week's decision from Niger sent GoviEx's share price down 35 percent, the most in eight years.
The Madaouela project has been under development since 2007. GoviEx has made significant investments in exploration and development, completing 650,000 meters of drilling and publishing a feasibility study in 2022.
According to the company, with uranium prices in recovery Madaouela was "poised for development." GoviEx was in the process of completing necessary regulatory steps, and received a radiological certificate in June.
The initial capital expenditure for the asset was set at US$343 million; it was expected to create up to 800 jobs over its 20 year mine life, while providing substantial royalty payments and taxes to the Niger government.
GoviEx maintains in its press release that Niger did not follow the appropriate procedure when withdrawing its mining permit for Madaouela. While it wants to engage with the government, it may challenge the decision in court.
GoviEx’s permit revocation comes on the heels of Niger's decision to cancel French nuclear group Orano's mining permit for the Imouraren uranium project. Despite the setback, GoviEx continues to advance its Muntanga uranium project in Zambia, with a feasibility study expected in the second half of 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.