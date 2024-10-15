NexGold and Signal to Merge, Creating Near-term Canadian Gold Producer

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

NexGold and Signal to Merge, Creating Near-term Canadian Gold Producer

The companies ultimately aim to produce over 200,000 ounces of gold per year from their Goliath and Goldboro assets.

Gold bars on top of newspaper.
peterschreiber.media / Shutterstock

NexGold Mining (TSXV:NEXG,OTCQX:NXGCF) and Signal Gold (TSX:SGNL,OTCQB:SGNLF) announced plans to merge on October 10 with the aim of creating a near-term gold producer with assets in Canada.

The transaction will create a combined entity focused on advancing two gold projects in the country: NexGold’s Goliath gold complex in Northern Ontario and Signal’s Goldboro project in Nova Scotia.

The deal will bring together approximately 4.7 million gold ounces in the measured and indicated categories, plus an additional 1.3 million gold ounces categorized as inferred resources.

The companies' goal is to ultimately produce over 200,000 ounces of gold per year.

“With the Transaction, we have significantly de-risked the combined company as it will no longer be a single asset company but rather a company with a pipeline of low-cost, low risk, high return mine development and expansion projects in Canada," said Morgan Lekstrom, president of NexGold, in last week's press release.

“Not only do we have a path to construction on both Projects when project financing is obtained, but both historic gold districts have demonstrated tremendous expandability and upside potential that could contribute to larger, longer-life Projects," he continued, adding that the companies see the combination as transformative.

Under the terms of the merger, NexGold will acquire Signal in an all-share transaction. Each Signal share will be exchanged for 0.1244 shares of NexGold, which will mean that existing NexGold shareholders will own approximately 71 percent of the new company, while Signal shareholders will hold the remaining 29 percent.

To support the merger, both companies will conduct concurrent non-brokered private placements aiming to raise total gross proceeds of up to C$11.5 million. NexGold will raise C$5 million, while Signal will raise C$6.5 million.

Once combined, the new entity will focus on growth at the Goliath and Goldboro properties through exploration drilling, while assessing additional opportunities for corporate growth.

A February 2023 prefeasibility study for NexGold's Goliath project outlines a nine year mine life with average annual production of approximately 109,000 ounces. It is being remediated as an open-pit and underground mine.

Meanwhile, Signal's Goldboro project, which is projected to be an open-pit mine, has an ancipated 11 year life with estimated annual output of around 100,000 ounces.

The merger comes at a time of gold price strength, with the yellow metal hitting record levels this year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSXV:NEXG
gold stocksgold investingtsx stockstsxv stocksm&aGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.