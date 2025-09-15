Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.



When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.