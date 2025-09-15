Gold Mining Consolidation Deepens with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals
The gold sector is entering a fresh round of deal-making as producers and explorers reshape portfolios through asset sales and mergers.
The gold sector is undergoing another wave of portfolio reshuffling.
Fresh deals across the sector signaled a growing shift toward consolidation and selective asset sales as stakeholders seek further growth during the yellow metal’s recent historic performance.
Newmont sheds Coffee Project in Yukon
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), the world’s largest gold producer, announced that it reached an agreement to sell its Coffee project to Vancouver-based explorer Fuerte Metals (TSXV:FMT,OTCQB:FUEMF).
Under the terms of the deal, Newmont will receive US$10 million in cash at closing, US$40 million in Fuerte shares, and retain a 3 percent net smelter return royalty. Fuerte has the option to repurchase the royalty for up to $100 million, potentially bringing total consideration for the transaction to US$150 million.
For Fuerte, the acquisition marks a significant step in its strategy to build a copper and precious metals portfolio across the Americas. The company is backed by Pierre Lassonde, Newmont’s former president, and Trinity Capital Partners.
Located in west-central Yukon, the Coffee project has long been considered prospective but faced permitting and financing hurdles.
Upon completion, Newmont would have fully implemented its plan of divesting six operations and two projects deemed non-core following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.
The divestment also comes just days after Newmont said it would delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on September 24. The company cited low trading volumes on the TSX, noting that the move would cut costs and simplify administration as the company focuses on its largest and most profitable mines in the Australian region.
Shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, where Newmont maintains its primary listing, as well as on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange.
Alamos exits Turkey with US$470 million asset sale
Meanwhile, Canadian miner Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) is shedding problematic overseas ventures to redirect capital closer to home.
The company recently announced a definitive agreement to sell Doğu Biga Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., its wholly owned Turkish subsidiary, to Tümad Madencilik, a unit of Nurol Holding, for US$470 million in cash.
The subsidiary controls three gold and silver projects in northwestern Turkey: Kirazlı, Ağı Dağı and Çamyurt. Kirazlı has been frozen since 2019 after Ankara declined to renew its mining license, sparking a US$1 billion arbitration claim by Alamos under the Netherlands-Turkey bilateral investment treaty.
Under the agreement, Alamos will receive US$160 million at closing, expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by US$160 million one year later and US$150 million after two years.
Arbitration proceedings against Turkey will be suspended and ultimately discontinued once contractual milestones are met.
“This transaction marks a positive outcome, allowing us to crystallize significant value for our Turkish assets, and utilize the proceeds to support the development of our portfolio of other high-return growth projects,” said Alamos president and CEO John A. McCluskey.
Those projects include the Island Gold Phase 3+ expansion in Ontario, the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, and Puerto Del Aire in Mexico.
For Tümad, the purchase consolidates its position as a leading domestic miner. The company already operates two producing gold and silver mines in Turkey and will now add a trio of advanced development assets to its pipeline.
First Nordic and Mawson merge to form NordCo Gold
Canadian explorer First Nordic Metals (TSXV:FNM,OTCQX:FNMCF) announced it will acquire Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL,OTC Pink:MFLDF) in an all-share transaction that creates a new company called NordCo Gold.
The combined entity will control over 123,000 hectares of exploration ground across Sweden and Finland, anchored by First Nordic’s Barsele joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Mawson’s Rajapalot gold-cobalt project.
In total, NordCo will hold 2.1 million ounces of inferred gold-equivalent resources and 0.3 million ounces in measured and indicated categories.
Taj Singh, CEO of First Nordic, described the deal as “about scale, quality and execution,” adding that the company sees “multiple meaningful deposits to be discovered and delineated over the coming years.”
NordCo will have a pro forma market capitalization of about C$259 million and a cash balance of roughly C$50 million following a C$30 million concurrent financing.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.