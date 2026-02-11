Ten Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site
The Concordia area is considered valuable not only for its mineral resources but also for logging and other economic activities.
Mexican authorities have recovered 10 bodies as part of an investigation into the January abduction of workers from a mining site operated by Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA) in the northern state of Sinaloa.
Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said the bodies were located in the municipality of Concordia, near where the workers were taken in late January.
Five of the victims have so far been formally identified, while forensic teams continue work to establish the identities of the remaining bodies, according to Reuters.
Mexico’s national mining chamber, Camimex, confirmed that three of the deceased were miners: Ignacio Aurelio Salazar, José Ángel Hernández and José Manuel Castañeda Hernández. Castañeda Hernández, a geologist, was identified by his brother.
“In truth, this has been very painful to be here, in a place where we don’t want to be. There is no justice with what is happening,” he told CBC News in an interview.
Vizsla Silver said it is awaiting official verification from Mexican authorities and will provide further updates once more information becomes available.
The company has suspended operations at its Pánuco project since the abductions occurred and said it remains focused on locating any workers who may still be missing and supporting affected families.
“We are devastated by this outcome and the tragic loss of life,” Vizsla president and CEO Michael Konnert said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues’ families, friends and co-workers, and the entire community of Concordia.”
The abductions took place on January 23, when 10 workers were taken from the mining site near Concordia.
Since then, the Mexican government has stepped up its security presence in Sinaloa, deploying more than 1,000 troops, including marines, over the past weekend as part of efforts to locate missing workers and stabilize the area.
Authorities have also arrested four people in connection with the case, officials said. Upon initial investigation, authorities are now linking the incident to an internal conflict within the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful organized crime groups.
The dispute, which escalated in 2024, pits factions loyal to the sons of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán against a rival group aligned with the family of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.
Mexico’s Security and Civilian Protection Secretary Omar Harfuch has said authorities suspect a cell linked to the faction known as Los Chapitos was behind the kidnapping. Analysts say the attack may have been intended as a show of strength in a strategically important region.
