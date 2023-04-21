TSXV:VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.