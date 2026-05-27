Laurion Commences Phase 1 Drilling At The Ishkoday Gold Project And Appoints Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo. As Qualified Person

(TheNewswire)
Phase 1 Drilling Underway at A-Zone; New Target Drilling Commenced
Toronto, Ontario — May 27, 2026 TheNewswire — Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTC: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Initial phase - Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Ishkōday Gold and Polymetallic Project ("Ishkōday" or the "Property"), located 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, within the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt. The Company also announces the appointment of Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., as Qualified Person responsible for LAURION's ongoing technical program.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
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PHASE 1 DRILLING COMMENCED: LAURION has mobilized a diamond drill rig at the A-Zone and has initiated Phase 1 of its planned 2026 dual-drill program, comprising approximately 10 drill holes totalling 3,175 metres, targeting infill drilling within the known A-Zone footprint and new high-priority targets within the northeastern A-Zone area.
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NEW TARGETS AND INFILL DRILLING: Phase 1 will include drilling within the known A-Zone and McLeod Zone mineralized footprint and holes designed to test new high-priority targets in the A-Zone corridor that have not been adequately tested in previous programs.
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DR. TREVOR BOYD APPOINTED AS QP: Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., has been retained as LAURION's Qualified Person. Dr. Boyd brings over 35 years of mineral exploration experience across multiple deposit types and commodities in Canada and internationally.
"We are drilling. This is the moment LAURION has been building toward, and it is enormously satisfying to see a rig on the ground at Ishkōday," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "Our Phase 1 program is disciplined and targeted: drilling within the A-Zone and McLeod Zone footprint, and holes designed to test new high-priority targets within the northeastern A-Zone corridor that, in our view, have never been adequately tested. We are focused on building the geological confidence this system deserves. We are also very pleased to welcome Dr. Trevor Boyd as our Qualified Person. Trevor's depth of experience in orogenic gold and polymetallic systems, and his specific expertise in geochemistry and data integration, makes him ideally suited to guide LAURION's technical program at this important stage."
PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM — OVERVIEW
Phase 1 of LAURION's 2026 drill program is now underway at the Ishkōday Project. A single diamond drill rig has been mobilized to the Property and drilling will focus within the A-Zone, LAURION's primary mineralized discovery within the 6.0 × 2.5-kilometre Ishkōday corridor.
Consistent with the strategic framework outlined in LAURION's press release dated March 24, 2026, Phase 1 has two primary technical objectives:
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A-Zone Infill Drilling: Drill holes within the known A-Zone and McLeod Zone mineralized footprint, systematically expanding the geological dataset and strengthening confidence in the known mineralized system.
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New A-Zone Corridor Targets: Holes designed to test new high-priority geophysical and geological targets within the northeastern A-Zone area that have not been adequately tested in previous exploration programs, supported by re-interpretation of historical structural assessment data.
This initial Phase 1 drill program comprises approximately 10 drill holes totalling approximately 3,175 metres. LAURION's goal is to advance to a full dual-drill program as the 2026 program progresses.
APPOINTMENT OF DR. TREVOR BOYD, PH.D., P.GEO. — QUALIFIED PERSON
LAURION is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., as the Company's Qualified Person for the ongoing Ishkōday exploration program.
Dr. Boyd is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, having worked worldwide as a consultant, qualified person, officer, and director with both private and public companies. Since 1987, he has worked with numerous mining companies across a wide range of commodities and deposit types on projects in North America, Asia, and Europe, including base and precious metals, uranium, nickel-copper-PGM, and specialty metals.
Dr. Boyd holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Toronto (1996) and an M.Sc. (Applied) MINEX degree from McGill University (1988). He is a member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
The combination of Dr. Boyd's deep deposit-type expertise with the integrated geological, geochemical and geophysical capabilities he brings is well-aligned with the technical requirements of the Ishkōday program, which encompasses a dual-system corridor hosting both orogenic gold-silver and VMS-style polymetallic mineralisation across a 6.0 × 2.5-kilometre trend.
LAURION thanks Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng. of PJLGCI for his interim service as Qualified Person and his contributions to the technical evaluation of the A-Zone structural geology and historical drilling during his tenure with the Company.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
ABOUT LAURION Mineral Exploration INC.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (LME), OTC (LMEFF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (5YD), and is a mid-stage Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on advancing the 100%-owned Ishkōday Gold & Polymetallic Project in Northern Ontario.
The Ishkōday Project covers approximately 57 km² within the prolific Beardmore–Geraldton and Onaman–Tashota Greenstone Belts and hosts a district-scale mineralized corridor extending more than six kilometres. Historical and modern exploration programs have completed over 98,000 metres of drilling, confirming a large and evolving gold-rich polymetallic mineral system.
LAURION's strategy emphasizes disciplined, data-driven exploration, systematic technical advancement, integrated geological modelling, and responsible capital allocation. The Company is focused on strengthening geological confidence, expanding the scale of the mineral system, and positioning the project for a future NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). LAURION continues to evaluate opportunities that may enhance project development flexibility, including potential non-dilutive initiatives such as the evaluation of historical surface stockpile processing. The Company's objective is to build technical clarity, scale, and long-term project value before monetization, ensuring that future development decisions or strategic opportunities are supported by strong geological foundations and reduced execution risk.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, is the Company's largest shareholder, holding 17,221,306 common shares, reflecting strong alignment between management and shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 | Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass – Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Company's ability to advance the Ishkōday Project and achieve the Company's strategic and technical objectives (including with respect to the timing of, and the Company's ability to complete, any technical reports or milestones regarding the Ishkōday Project, such as the MRE), the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Company's exploration, drilling, and prospecting activities in 2026 and beyond, including the Company's drill program and planned exploration activities referenced in this press release, the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing to execute its strategic and technical objectives on acceptable terms or at all, and any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities that may arise and/or could be procured in the future with respect to the Company. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein, including as a result of the failure to obtain the consents, permits and/or approvals from applicable governmental bodies, regulators and First Nations communities, required in connection with the Company's strategic and technical objectives, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, future prices of gold and/or other metals, and those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. All proposed drill programs and targets are subject to a number of factors, including the ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms, ground conditions, assay turnaround, regulatory requirements and technical results. There is no assurance that any program will proceed as described or at all. Geophysical anomalies are not equivalent to mineralization; drilling results may not confirm geophysical interpretations. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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