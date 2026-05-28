Equity Metals Corporation Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Equity Metals Corporation Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (OTCQB: EQMEF), a company focused on creating shareholder value through fast tracking exploration of the company's flagship 100% Owned Silver Queen Gold-Silver Property, British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Equity Metals Corporation's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

About Equity Metals Corporation
Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

The EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

For further information:

Jay Oness
VP of Corporate Development
(604) 641-2759
joness@mnxltd.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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