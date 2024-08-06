Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lithium Investing

Mandrake Resources Secures US$1 Million DoE Grant for Utah Lithium Project

Mandrake Resources CEO James Allchurch said he sees the grant as a vote of confidence for the company's Utah-based lithium project from the US government.

US money.
RomanR / Shutterstock

Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN), in partnership with Idaho National Laboratories (INL), the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Utah, announced the receipt of US$1 million in grant funding for the Utah lithium project from the US Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday (August 5).

According to the company, the money will come through the DoE’s Geothermal Technologies Office, which is under the Office of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy. It will be used to characterise and estimate reserves of lithium and other critical minerals in Utah's Paradox Basin, located in the state's "lithium four corners" area.

“Grant funds are always welcome, but of most importance to the company is the building of strong partnerships with leading US government agencies and leveraging those partnerships to progress the Utah Lithium Project,” said James Allchurch, managing director of Mandrake. He sees the grant as a strong vote of confidence from the US government.

Allchurch added that Mandrake's partnerships with INL, NREL and the University of Utah open up opportunities for the company to work with US scientists and sophisticated US-funded laboratories. INL and NREL also have “a deep understanding of the critical minerals space,” and are expected to bring an immense skillset related to lithium brines.

The company confirmed partial acquisition of the Utah lithium project in May 2023, securing over 80,000 acres prospective for lithium brines in the Paradox Basin. It now fully owns 93,755 acres, or 379 square kilometres.

In January, Mandrake announced "exceptional lithium concentrations" at the asset as part of a preliminary lithium brine sampling program, reporting 147 milligrams per litre. Two months later, the company shared a maiden lithium exploration target for the site, ranging from 1.7 million to 5.6 million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent.

Work has commenced on potentially converting the exploration target to a mineral resource estimate.

Mandrake said it has applied for three other DoE grants, with results expected in the months to come.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:MAN
lithium stockslithium investingasx stockslithium explorationLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×