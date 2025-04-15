Gold Investing

Mali Shuts Barrick Gold's Office in Bamako Amid Ongoing Tax Dispute

In this latest escalation, Mali also threatened to place the Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex under provisional administration if Barrick does not restart operations.

Gold bars with the Mali flag overlay, featuring green, yellow, and red vertical stripes.
PX Media / Adobe Stock

Mali's government has shut down Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) office in the capital, Bamako, as part of an escalating dispute over alleged non-payment of taxes, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters.

The closure marks a significant development in a long-running standoff between the Canadian mining giant and the West African country, which has seen tensions rise over mining revenues and the implementation of Mali's new mining code.

The latest development, which saw staff in Bamako locked out of the company’s offices, is linked to a separate tax dispute that has been brewing since 2023.

Barrick signed an agreement with Mali's government in February to end the nearly two-year-long conflict. This agreement, however, still awaits official approval from Malian authorities.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

