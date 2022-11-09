Lithium Mining Projects in Europe
Europe is looking to increase its domestic supply of lithium. Find out which companies are moving ahead with lithium-mining projects in the area.
Europe has set ambitious goals to be climate-neutral by 2050, and a big part of reaching that objective is the electrification of transportation.
Recently proposed legislation sets targets to cut carbon emissions from cars by 55 percent and vans by 50 percent by 2030.
As battery metals investors know, the electric vehicle industry is a main demand driver for essential metals such as lithium — which the European Union included in its critical minerals list for the first time in 2020.
Furthermore, in recent years there has been a push to build out supply chains that are less dependent on Asia, and in particular China, with the EU working to release its Critical Raw Materials Act.
Europe is desperate to increase the domestic supply of lithium, though there are a limited number of projects capable of achieving production in the coming years, Jack Bedder of Project Blue told the Investing News Network.
For Bedder, Europe will have to innovate to significantly reduce its reliance on imported lithium feedstock.
“Europe’s ability to ‘win’ the battle for lithium self-sufficiency remains hinged on technological breakthroughs, along with the creation of a supporting framework in which new mining and processing facilities can operate in a globally competitive industry,” he added.
Even though Europe’s lithium mining supply is quite limited, there are a few companies exploring and developing lithium mining projects in the region, with the aim of supplying the electric vehicle industry. Here’s a brief overview of some of them listed in alphabetical order.
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)
European Lithium’s Wolfsberg hard-rock lithium deposit in Austria has a positive prefeasibility study. The company is currently working on a definitive feasibility study expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.
The ASX-listed company, which is aiming to be the first and largest local supplier of lithium hydroxide in the region, holds a non-binding memorandum of understanding with BMW. If a deal is agreed on, the German carmaker would make an upfront payment of US$15 million for the future supply of lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
The company recently made news headlines when it said it would merge with Sizzle Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, to create US-listed company Critical Metals — in which European Lithium would be the biggest shareholder.
European Metals (ASX:EMH)
European Metals’ Cinovec project is said to host the largest lithium resource in Europe. Cinovec, which is located in the Czech Republic, is a hard-rock lithium deposit 49 percent owned by European Metals and 51 percent owned by energy group CEZ.
According to a 2022 prefeasibility study, the Cinovec project would have a mine life of 25 years and an annual production of 29,386 metric tons (MT) per year of battery grade lithium hydroxide.
Imerys (EPA:NK)
Starting in 2028, minerals company Imerys is looking to produce 34,000 MT of lithium hydroxide per year for the next 25 years at an existing mine at Beauvoir in Central France.
The company has also recently detected lithium in the British region of Cornwall, with Imerys currently exploring the viability of lithium mining in the region.
Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF)
The San Jose deposit in Spain is 75 percent owned by Australia’s Infinity Lithium (ASX:INF). The company, which published an underground mine scoping study in 2022, will mine the hard rock mica resource and develop processing facilities. Infinity Lithium has also kicked off the mining license and environmental impact assessment process this year.
Keliber
Privately held company Keliber holds several advanced lithium deposits in the Central Ostrobothnian area.
Keliber’s lithium project comprises five mines, the spodumene concentrator area at Päiväneva, the lithium chemical plant at Kokkola Industrial Park and auxiliary facilities at all sites. The company is aiming to reach production capacity of 15,000 MT of lithium hydroxide per year starting in 2025.
Keliber is majority owned by Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), which upped its stake in the company earlier this year to 84.96 percent. State-owned company Finnish Minerals Group alongside other minority shareholders hold the remainder.
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO)
Seasoned lithium investors will have heard of the Jadar lithium-borate deposit in Serbia, a massive deposit where lithium is hosted by the previously unknown borosilicate mineral jadarite.
Rio Tinto has invested and committed more than US$450 million to the project to date, but has faced massive environmental protests, leading the Serbian government to block the project.
Savannah Resources (LSE:SAV)
Savannah Resources is working on the Mina do Barroso hard-rock lithium project in Northern Portugal. The asset, which is considered to be one of Europe's biggest lithium projects, was awarded a 30 year mining lease in 2006, and has a three block mining lease application.
The company has faced opposition from environmentalist and community groups. Savannah Resources has been required to resubmit its environmental impact assessment, which is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2023.
Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)
Vulcan says its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource is the largest in Europe, with license areas in the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany and Italy. The company is developing the zero carbon lithium project, aiming to decarbonise lithium production.
Vulcan has signed deals with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Renault (EPA:RNO), Umicore (EBR:UMI) and South Korea's LG Chem (KRX:051910).
Zinnwald Lithium (LSE:ZNWD)
After acquiring Deutsche Lithium in 2021, Zinnwald Lithium is now the sole owner of the Zinnwald deposit in Zinnwald-Georgenfeld, located on the eastern side of Germany near the border with Czechia.
The Zinnwald deposit is a late-stage development project with an approved 30 year mining license. The company is currently working to update its environmental impact assessment.
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1710.83
|+5.62
|Silver
|21.17
|+0.13
|Copper
|3.70
|0.00
|Palladium
|1877.00
|+15.00
|Platinum
|996.50
|+10.50
|Oil
|85.77
|-0.06
|Heating Oil
|3.64
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|5.95
|+0.09
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.