Press Releases
More Press Releases
Zinnwald Lithium PLC is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany to supply battery-grade lithium products. Also, the company holds 100% interest in the Abbeytown and Brannberg projects. Geographically, it operates in UK, Ireland, Scotland, and Scandinavia.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.