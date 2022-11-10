Press Releases
Infinity Lithium Corp Ltd is a mineral development company. Its San Jose Lithium Project is located in the western Spanish region of Extremadura and is in proximity to the town of Caceres. The San Jose Project will be developed by open-pit methods with the ore treated and refined onsite to produce high-quality, battery-grade lithium carbonate.
