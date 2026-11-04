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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 04, 2026 08:41AM PST
The broker will pay US$100 to new US clients who open and fund a qualifying account through the Cashtags feature.
Munjila Graphics / Adobe Stock
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) linked its platform to X’s Cashtags, giving US investors a direct route from a stock or crypto ticker discussed on the social network to an account where they can trade it.
Searching a ticker such as $AAPL or $BTC on X brings up live price charts, market data and commentary from traders, analysts and public figures. From that page, users can tap an embedded “Trade” button and select Interactive Brokers to research the asset, place a trade or sign up for an account. Existing clients land directly in their IBKR accounts.
“X is where many investors discover breaking news and exchange ideas. By connecting that experience to Interactive Brokers, we are creating a powerful new path from market insight to action – and introducing more investors to the breadth, value and capabilities of the IBKR platform,” Chief Marketing Officer Tamara Makonnen said in a press release.
The Connecticut-based broker serves more than 5 million client accounts across more than 170 markets, with products spanning options, futures, currencies, bonds, prediction markets and crypto. It lists commissions starting at zero for stocks and ETFs.
“Our Cashtag partners make it possible to move seamlessly from discovery and conversation to a brokerage, without breaking the moment,” said Monique Pintarelli, head of global advertising at SpaceXAI.
Interactive Brokers is one of five launch partners in X’s US Cashtag Partner Program, alongside Moomoo, Gemini, Kraken, and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
The trade button builds on X’s overhaul of Cashtags, which brought real-time financial data to iPhone users in the US and Canada. At the same time, X began testing a trade button integration with Canadian brokerage Wealthsimple.
X did not disclose at launch whether its partners pay per click, per funded account or per trade.
Social media and investing
Social media has driven several of the sharpest retail-led rallies of the past five years.
In early 2021, traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum drove a short squeeze in GameStop (NYSE:GME) that handed heavy losses to hedge funds betting against the stock. At the peak, GameStop traded above US$500 pre-market, up from US$17.25 at the start of January.
Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, became a central figure in that rally. His return to X in May 2024 with a single meme sent GameStop up as much as 110 percent on May 13 before the stock pared gains to about 70 percent. Weeks later, a Reddit account tied to Gill posted a screenshot of a purported US$175 million position in GameStop shares and call options. The stock jumped 75 percent at the June 3 open.
Posts on X have moved stocks too.
Opendoor Technologies (NGS:OPEN) gained more than 400 percent in July 2025, primarily attributed part of the surge to Eric Jackson, founder of Toronto-based hedge fund EMJ Capital. Jackson had said on X that his firm had taken a position, and he forecast the stock would reach US$82 over the longer term.
Metals have drawn the same crowd. After GameStop, social media users turned to silver in early 2021, hoping to force a similar squeeze. The push lifted silver above US$30 per ounce before it lost momentum.
Uranium came next.
A subreddit called r/UraniumSqueeze launched on February 1, 2021, during the silver rally, according to a note from TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes at the time.
By September of that year, WallStreetBets had turned to the nuclear fuel. On September 13, Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) overtook AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop as the forum’s most discussed stock. Units of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) jumped 15.5 percent in Toronto the same day. The trust’s own buying spree in the spot market also fed the rally.
The latest silver campaign targeted March 31, 2025, which began with a March 22 post on X urging investors to buy physical silver in bulk, to challenge what supporters described as price suppression by bullion banks.
Analyst Jesse Colombo, who posts on X as @TheBubbleBubble, amplified the call.
Silver touched US$34.40 that day.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to have that much of an effect this time ... The retail market in silver is languishing,” David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, told the Investing News Network (INN) at the time.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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