Reddit is a community of communities. Built on shared interests and passions, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations online. Every day, millions of people post, vote, comment, and search for answers across nearly every topic imaginable, and brands build trusted relationships with their audiences. With 26+ billion posts and comments and more than 130 million daily active uniques, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. Learn more at www.redditinc.com. The Reddit app is available on the App Store and Google Play.