Indonesian Nickel Processors Face Output Cuts amid Benchmark Price Revision
Indonesia’s energy minister revealed the move last month, marking a statewide effort to maximize returns from its mineral wealth.
Indonesia will hike benchmark prices for nickel ore this week, delivering a severe blow to a local processing sector already buckling under supply shortages and surging raw material costs.
The new pricing formula, which took effect on Wednesday (April 15), will raise the price floors for all grades of nickel ore, According to a Bloomberg report.
In a crucial revision, the cost of byproduct metals contained in the ore, including cobalt, will now be added to the benchmark calculation.
Facing rising budgetary strain from elevated oil prices driven by the Middle East conflict, the resource-rich nation has been actively seeking avenues to generate additional state revenue.
Indonesia’s benchmark prices, which are adjusted twice a month and loosely tied to London Metal Exchange (LME) pricing, establish the legal minimum a smelter can pay miners for raw ore.
Following reports of the impending benchmark hike this week, nickel futures rose as much as 2.6 percent to a one-month high on the LME.
The processor squeeze
The policy shift is a major setback for the top nickel producer’s vast downstream processing industry, which currently accounts for more than half of global output.
The timing is particularly punishing for High-Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) plants. These highly complex, capital-intensive facilities typically purchase low-grade ore and process it into battery-grade material for electric vehicle manufacturers.
HPAL operators are already suffering from a sharp increase in the price of sulfur, a key chemical reagent required for the acid leaching process, as the ongoing Iran war keeps Persian Gulf supplies off the market.
Now, they face a double squeeze as the cost of their primary feedstock rises. While tighter mining quotas have already pushed the cost of high-grade saprolite ore well above the existing government benchmarks, the new formula guarantees that lower-grade material will also see a mandatory price increase.
The profitability of downstream nickel processors is taking a direct hit, creating a scenario where some operators may be forced to curtail production or rely on costly imports from neighboring countries like the Philippines.
Over the past several years, massive downstream capacity was built in Indonesia, creating a structural clash with the government's newly tightened cap on domestic nickel ore supply.
The ongoing shortage had already driven domestic ore premiums to extreme levels. In the high-grade saprolite market, local premiums have recently risen as high as 60 percent above the government-stipulated floor price, according to a recent S&P Global brief.
As of early 2026, the sector is moving rapidly away from a period of unregulated oversupply toward a new era of state-managed discipline.
Indonesia has definitively abandoned its "growth at all costs" model in favor of active supply and price control.
Late last year, Jakarta slashed mining quota validity from three years to one year. It subsequently reduced its total output target to between 260 million and 270 million metric tons for 2026, down significantly from 364 million metric tons last year.
The 'green premium' divide
As Indonesia tightens its grip on the physical supply, the global market is also fracturing geopolitically.
Western manufacturers are increasingly seeking a "green premium" for lower-carbon nickel sourced from projects outside of Indonesia. While nickel is a strategic raw material vital for the green energy transition, the low cost of Indonesian supply is historically associated with high carbon emissions due to the sector's heavy reliance on captive coal-fired power.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) estimates that less than a third of global nickel production currently comes from operators committed to environmental, social, and governance transparency.
Given that Indonesia accounts for over half of world production, the lack of transparency surrounding many operations, particularly those established during the recent Chinese-backed nickel rush, makes it exceedingly difficult for automakers to verify the ethical footprint of their battery materials.
In 2024, this divide culminated in intense lobbying from Western producers who urged the LME to separate its nickel contract into "clean" and "dirty" variants. The exchange resisted the move.
“Separating ‘green’ and ‘dirty’ nickel would go against recent demands to rebuild liquidity on the LME following the nickel crisis,” Metalshub co-founder Dr. Sebastian Kreft told the Financial Times in an interview.
Instead, the exchange is leaning on voluntary transparency. Metalshub now allows nickel sellers to upload product carbon footprint data alongside their offers.
Global oversupply lingers
Despite regulatory tightness in Indonesia, the broader global market remains heavily supplied.
Throughout the first quarter of 2026, nickel prices experienced extreme volatility, dropping to roughly US$14,255 per metric ton in mid-December before surging to US$18,785 by late January. Prices have recently stabilized within a wide band of US$17,000 to US$18,800.
While Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouse inventories have declined this year, LME inventories have continued to climb, rising from 255,282 metric tons at the end of December to 282,792 metric tons by late March.
Ultimately, the market requires massive demand growth to absorb the existing capacity.
The trajectory of the market now hinges on whether Indonesia's regulatory squeeze forces enough local processors to shut down.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.