Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 21, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it has engaged GHD Inc. ("GHD") to provide environmental consulting services to develop National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation in advance of its upcoming mineral exploration programs. The services are expected to commence on June 7th, 2026, and will include the potential effects of threatened, proposed and sensitive plant species and their habitat as well as wildlife identification including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. A cultural resources report will also be completed documenting Section 106 compliance under the National Historic Preservation Act. GHD will focus on Cleopatra, Woodcock and Eight Dollar Mountain while the Forest Service will lead the environmental review on Red Flat.

Summarizing the upcoming environmental studies, President and CEO Steve Balch said "we have arranged to complete an environmental review prior to conducting our sonic and auger drill programs later this summer. The Forest Service will focus on Red Flat while Homeland will lead the work on 3 other properties to ensure we advance all our properties in 2026. Exploration will continue at our six other properties which do not require a NEPA evaluation at this time."

About GHD Inc.

GHD Inc. is part of the global employee-owned GHD Group Pty Ltd ("GHD Pty") which was founded in 1928 as an engineering consulting firm in Australia. Today GHD Pty offers professional services in environmental, energy, natural resources, and geosciences. GHD Pty employs more than 12,000 people and operates from over 160 offices worldwide including California.

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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