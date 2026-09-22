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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 22, 2026 12:17PM PST
The arrangement, expected to be signed during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), formally prevents non-NATO adversaries from building military installations or making sensitive investments without explicit US written approval.
US-listed stocks tied to Greenland skyrocketed on Monday (September 21) after Washington formalized a trilateral security pact with Denmark and the Arctic territory to expand American military presence.
Shares of Greenland Energy (NASDAQ:GLND) soared 159 percent,Greenland Mines (NASDAQ:GRML) spiked more than 200 percent, while Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) climbed nearly 37 percent following the geopolitical announcement.
President Donald Trump disclosed the deal last week via Truth Social, stating the US will "FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America."
He noted the agreement comes at no cost to Washington and initiates the development of a large military presence in the territory.
The agreement follows months of tension after Trump repeatedly threatened to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory, calling the acquisition "psychologically important" and declaring anything less than US ownership "unacceptable."
Danish and Greenlandic leaders emphasized that the pact maintains the island's self-determination while calming a dispute that previously prompted the Danish military to draft plans to destroy Greenland airfields in the event of an American invasion.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that the deal "recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination."
Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen echoed the sentiment, noting the agreement "recognizes Greenland’s interests and our place in the international cooperation. It is to the benefit of us all."
Greenland Energy is a Texas-based oil and gas explorer targeting the Jameson Land Basin on the east coast, though the local government recently issued a "strong warning" to its joint venture partner over unauthorized equipment landings.
Greenland Mines controls the Skaergaard project, which holds one of the world’s largest undeveloped palladium, gold, and platinum deposits.
Meanwhile, Critical Metals is concurrently advancing the Tanbreez rare earths mine in southern Greenland while navigating a major corporate restructuring.
The company proposed an US$835 million all-stock acquisition of its Australian joint venture partner European Lithium in April 2026. The transaction will grant Critical Metals absolute control over the Tanbreez deposit by absorbing European Lithium’s 7.5 percent minority stake, eliminating the need for joint venture approvals ahead of final development decisions.
Tanbreez is considered one of the largest-known rare earths deposits globally, highly prized for heavy rare earth elements essential to electric vehicles and advanced defense systems. Western nations view the site as a key lever to break China’s near-monopoly on critical mineral processing.
Late last year, the Trump administration reportedly explored taking a direct equity stake in Critical Metals by converting a pending US$50 million Defense Production Act grant application.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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