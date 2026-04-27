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Apr. 27, 2026 10:12AM PST
The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2026, will give Critical Metals absolute control over a highly strategic critical minerals deposit in Greenland.
Corona Borealis / Adobe Stock
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) has announced a proposed US$835 million all-stock acquisition of its Australian joint-venture partner, European Lithium (ASX:EUR,OTCQB:EULIF).
The primary operational catalyst for the merger is the complete consolidation of the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland. Critical Metals currently holds a 92.5 percent working interest in the asset, with European Lithium holding the remaining 7.5 percent minority stake.
Tanbreez is widely considered one of the largest known rare earth deposits on the globe. The asset is highly prized for its concentration of heavy rare earth elements, which are indispensable components in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, energy infrastructure, and advanced defense systems.
By bringing Tanbreez under 100 percent ownership, Critical Metals removes the necessity for joint-venture approvals, significantly simplifying the decision-making and financing strategies required as the project advances toward a final development decision.
The project is also geographically advantaged, featuring year-round direct shipping access via deep-water fjords that lead directly into the North Atlantic Ocean.
The drive to fast-track Tanbreez development is also motivated by a coordinated effort among Western nations to break China’s near-monopoly over the mining and processing of critical minerals.
Late last year, reports surfaced that the Trump administration had held active discussions regarding a potential equity stake in Critical Metals. That investment was reportedly being considered via the conversion of a pending US$50 million Defense Production Act grant application into a direct equity position.
While the headline acquisition figure approaches US$1 billion, the financial engineering behind the transaction is also heavily focused on corporate simplification.
European Lithium currently serves as the largest single shareholder of Critical Metals, holding 45,536,338 shares—roughly 34 percent of the company's outstanding equity.
Upon completion of the merger, Critical Metals intends to immediately cancel these cross-holding shares. By absorbing and retiring its own stock, Critical Metals will substantially offset the dilutive impact of issuing new shares to fund the acquisition.
The transaction remains subject to stringent closing conditions. Alongside regulatory and court approvals in Australia and the US, European Lithium is also required to maintain a net cash and liquid assets balance of no less than AU$330 million at closing.
Shares of Critical Metals climbed more than 6 percent in Monday (April 27) trading following the announcement.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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