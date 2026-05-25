The tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) is rapidly evolving from crypto-native experiments to robust, institutional-grade infrastructure.

Established financial institutions and regulators are now recognizing blockchain’s potential to upgrade legacy market infrastructure, viewing tokenized assets as legitimate, efficient, and scalable building blocks of modern markets. One of the most compelling drivers is the energy transition and surging demand for critical metals like uranium, rare earths, nickel, cobalt and palladium.

In the latest episode of the Investing News Network podcast, we delve into Metals.io, a blockchain-based platform that allows investors to buy, hold and trade tokens directly backed by physical metals such as gold, uranium and rare earths.

Unlike traditional investments such as ETFs or futures contracts, these tokens represent beneficial ownership of actual commodities stored in secure vaults in Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

This structure is engineered to bypass intermediaries, giving investors direct control and beneficial ownership of their assets.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Metals.io fundamentally transforms commodity ownership, offering investors transparent and direct access to critical metals within a modernized financial ecosystem.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.