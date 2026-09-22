Greenland Security Pact Pulls the Rare Earth Supply Race North

americannewsgroup.com/pages/greenland-mines/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">https://americannewsgroup.com/pages/greenland-mines/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - The global rare earth elements market was estimated at $3.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.28 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research, which identifies neodymium as the product segment with the largest revenue share. That growth is now colliding with geopolitics. A newly announced security agreement among the United States, Denmark and Greenland would give Washington a say over sensitive investment on an island that hosts some of the largest undeveloped rare earth deposits in the Western world. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND), REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC), VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE Arca: REMX).
Measured by volume rather than value, the picture points the same way. Mordor Intelligence sizes the market at 208.02 kilotons in 2026 and expects 273.30 kilotons by 2031, a 5.61% compound annual growth rate, driven by electric-vehicle traction motors, offshore wind turbines and grid-scale clean-energy infrastructure. A longer-range forecast from IMARC Group values the market at $14.03 billion in 2025 and projects $41.15 billion by 2034, and names permanent magnets as the leading application segment.
The common thread across those forecasts is the magnet. Neodymium and praseodymium, the two elements usually traded together as NdPr, give high-strength permanent magnets their performance, and those magnets sit inside motors, turbines, drones, guided munitions and industrial robots. Supply of the refined material remains highly concentrated in a single country, which is why Washington has spent the past two years backing domestic producers, taking equity positions and funding new separation and magnet capacity.
The newest piece of that effort arrived on Friday. President Trump announced that the United States, Denmark and Greenland had reached a security agreement, stating that no U.S. adversary could "make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval." According to reporting by CNBC, the broader provisions would prohibit sensitive investments by non-allied nations in Greenland's critical minerals and mining sectors. The governments of Denmark and Greenland said they expect to sign the agreement this week during the UN General Assembly, and it will still require ratification by the Danish and Greenlandic parliaments.
Investors did not wait for the signing. U.S.-listed companies with Greenland exposure rallied sharply on Monday, with the largest percentage moves concentrated in the smallest names. The full legal text has not been released, and nothing announced so far grants any company a permit, an offtake or funding. What has changed is the frame: Greenland's mineral deposits are now being discussed as part of allied security planning rather than as remote geology.
Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) Applies to More Than Double Its Sarfartoq Rare Earth District as Greenland's Strategic Profile Rises
- New license application covers approximately 262 km² immediately east of the existing Sarfartoq license, MEL 2020-32.
- If granted, the Company's Sarfartoq footprint would grow from about 192 km² to about 454 km².
- ST1 S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate: 6.9 million tons Indicated at 1.60% TREO and 5.3 million tons Inferred at 0.96% TREO.
- Initial Assessment includes a high-case pre-tax NPV of approximately $2.05 billion for ST1.
- Company states planned annual NdPr oxide output would equal about 34% of NdPr oxide refined outside China at 2025 consumption levels.
Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) is a Western-aligned critical-minerals developer with two Greenland assets: the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in the southwest and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in the southeast. On Monday, the Company announced that after significant reconnaissance it has applied to the Government of Greenland for a new license covering approximately 262 km² east of its existing Sarfartoq license. The Company says historical stream-sediment geochemistry, regional aeromagnetic data and geological information point to the applied-for area as prospective ground for rare earths, although no Mineral Resource has been estimated there and it is an exploration opportunity only.
"This application is about building Sarfartoq at district scale," said Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd. "Our strategy is straightforward: advance ST1 toward development, unlock the value of the less-developed known ST zones and systematically test the wider district for the next rare earth discovery."
ST1 is the anchor of that district. Under a hybrid open-pit and underground scenario, the new S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate totals roughly 12.2 million tons grading 1.32% TREO on a combined Indicated and Inferred basis. The deposit is weighted toward the magnet metals: neodymium and praseodymium account for approximately 84% of the modeled in-concentrate basket value. Other known occurrences across the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex, including ST40, ST19, ST24, ST31 and ST43, remain substantially less developed and are not part of the current estimate or its economics.
The Company welcomed the security agreement within hours of its announcement. "Today's announcement underscores what we have long believed: Greenland is becoming one of the most strategically important regions in the world," said Stensgaard. The Company has described a broader vision for a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor linking Greenland's resources with downstream processing and industrial infrastructure in allied jurisdictions, with Skaergaard, a large palladium-platinum-gold and vanadium-bearing system, as its second leg. More at greenlandmines.com.
There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. Greenland Mines is a development-stage company and has not estimated Mineral Reserves at either project. The Sarfartoq Initial Assessment is preliminary and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative geologically to be categorized as reserves, and there is no certainty its results will be realized. The new license remains an application that may be delayed, modified or denied. Arctic logistics, a short field season, environmental permitting, metallurgy, commodity prices and access to financing all bear on whether either project is developed, and development-stage companies commonly raise money through share issuance that dilutes existing holders. The Company's shares have been extremely volatile around the security announcement, and such moves can reverse quickly. The agreement itself has not been signed or ratified and grants the Company no rights. Readers should review the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an oil exploration company focused on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland, and was among the most active Greenland-linked names on Monday. The company began trading on Nasdaq on March 26, 2026 following the completion of its business combination, and is led by Executive Chairman Larry G. Swets, Jr. and Chief Executive Officer Robert Price.
In August, the company reported that its joint venture partner 80 Mile plc, which leads the permitting process, had been advised by the Government of Greenland that the project's complexity will require a more extensive review, and that the partners are now working toward a targeted permit timeline for winter 2027. "Operating in the Arctic requires patience, flexibility and a long-term perspective," said Price. Earlier this month, Greenland Energy and 80 Mile agreed indicative terms for a proposed all-share combination that would consolidate ownership of the Jameson Land licenses in a single Nasdaq-listed company; a firm offer remains subject to due diligence and other conditions.
REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) is a U.S.-based rare earth materials company executing a mine-to-magnet strategy, and it already has a direct line into Greenland feedstock. In May, REalloys entered into a definitive long-term offtake agreement with Critical Metals Corp. covering 15% of monthly Phase 1 production from the Tanbreez Project in southern Greenland, replacing an earlier non-binding letter of intent. The company describes the agreement as a long-term, U.S.-aligned source of heavy rare earth feedstock for its separation, metallization and magnet manufacturing operations.
REalloys has also signed a non-binding MOU with Ramaco Resources under which it may secure supply rights for up to 20% of future mixed rare earth carbonate and critical materials production from Ramaco's Brook Mine in Wyoming. REalloys says its Phase 1 operation is currently expected to start production in late 2026 or early 2027 and is designed to produce 525 tonnes per annum of NdPr metal, 25 tonnes of dysprosium metal and 12 tonnes of terbium metal. In its second quarter update, the company named Dr. Muhammad Imran, previously head of the rare earth division at processing partner SRC, as Chief Operating Officer effective September 1, 2026.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is a metallurgical coal producer that is also advancing the Brook Mine rare earth and critical minerals project near Sheridan, Wyoming, and was among the U.S. rare earth names that moved higher on Monday. The company's rare earths at Brook are hosted in soft carbonaceous strata and coal seams within the Powder River Basin, and all are currently classified as inferred mineral resources, according to the company's Brook Mine FAQ.
In February 2026, Ramaco announced a proprietary carbochlorination flowsheet, a change from the hydrometallurgical solvent extraction process modeled in an earlier study. In its most recent quarterly report, the company said the timeline for its rare earth and critical minerals initiatives remains subject to ongoing test work, engineering studies, updated mine designs and the receipt of all required federal, state and local permits.
VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE Arca: REMX) offers a basket approach to the same theme, tracking companies involved in the production and refining of rare earth and strategic metals. Because it holds producers and developers across multiple jurisdictions, the fund tends to move as a group on policy headlines such as export controls, government equity stakes and, this week, the Greenland agreement.
For investors, the fund serves as a sector barometer: when a single policy announcement lifts both the ETF and small developers at once, it signals that the market is repricing the theme rather than any one company's project. The fund is sponsored by an unaffiliated issuer and is referenced here for sector context only.
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This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MEL"), which wholly owns and operates American News Group. MEL has not been paid a fee for this article. MEL was previously paid fees for Greenland Mines Ltd. advertising and digital media by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG") under an agreement that has since expired, and no such agreement is currently in place. MEL is not affiliated with, and is a separate and independent entity from, CDMG and Greenland Mines Ltd. The compensation MEL previously received, together with the share ownership described below, constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MEL and/or its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates own shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell, shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.
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The scientific and technical information concerning the ST1 Mineral Resource Estimate referenced in this article was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc., with technical and engineering support from Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc., and the Sarfartoq Initial Assessment was prepared by Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd. under the direction of Malcolm Castle, MAusIMM, each described by the Company as an independent Qualified Person under S-K 1300; the applicable Technical Report Summaries have an effective date of July 31, 2026. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Initial Assessment is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the Initial Assessment will be realized. No Mineral Reserves have been estimated for the Sarfartoq or Skaergaard projects. NPV figures cited are high-case pre-tax figures from a preliminary study and are not a forecast of value. The applied-for license area contains no Mineral Resource and is an exploration opportunity only; interpretations of historical geochemical and aeromagnetic data are conceptual and are not evidence of mineralization. The license application remains subject to review and approval by the Government of Greenland, and no assurance can be given regarding its timing, terms or outcome.
As of the date of this article, the U.S.-Denmark-Greenland security agreement has been announced but not signed, its full text has not been published, and it remains subject to ratification by the Danish and Greenlandic parliaments. Descriptions of its terms are based on public statements and media reporting and may differ from the final text. Greenland Mines Ltd. is not a party to the agreement, and nothing in the agreement as described grants the Company or any other company named in this article any mineral right, permit, offtake, funding or government contract. References to share-price movements are historical, reflect market sentiment, and are not indicative of future performance.
Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.
This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential grant of exploration licenses, the advancement of the Sarfartoq and Skaergaard projects, potential resource growth, future production, the effect of the U.S.-Denmark-Greenland security agreement, and market demand for rare earth elements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "could," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price and political risks, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in Greenland Mines Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland.
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