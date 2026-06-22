Greenland Mines

NASDAQ:GRML

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Located in Southeast Greenland, the Skaergaard Project is one of the largest undeveloped gold (Au), palladium (Pd), and platinum (Pt) deposits in the world.Through a new drilling and development program, Greenland Mines Ltd aims to double its resource to ~50 million contained ounces of Au, Pd, and Pt, as well as adding vanadium and gallium to its raw critical metals portfolio.
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