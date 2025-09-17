Fuerte Metals is focused on copper and engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It owns an interest in the Placeton copper property situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region between Relincho copper and El Morro copper-gold projects. In addition, it owns El Cofre copper-cobalt-gold property in the prolific cobalt belt of Chile located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region.