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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 03, 2026 01:18PM PST
Gold swung from a three-week low to near-record highs in a week, whipsawed by a hawkish Fed, the debasement trade and military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
megaflopp / Adobe Stock
Gold futures rallied early Thursday (September 3), driven by a concrete military escalation between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz that temporarily overrode macroeconomic headwinds.
December gold futures opened at US$4,436.40 per troy ounce, up 0.5 percent from Wednesday's close, before climbing to an intraday high of US$4,470.70 by 6:53 a.m. ET.
The price action stems directly from confirmed US airstrikes against Iranian targets over the past two days, executed in retaliation for attacks on commercial vessels in the region.
Bullion caught a bid on market expectations that the military exchange will remain contained, following President Donald Trump's description of the US response as a "very heavy attack" that will not take "too long."
Prior to Thursday's geopolitical bid, gold suffered four consecutive sessions of losses, dragging spot prices down to a three-week low of US$4,304.01. That weakness followed hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chair Warsh at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which boosted US Treasury yields, strengthened the dollar, and tightened financial conditions.
The hawkish central bank stance is currently waging a tug-of-war against US fiscal concerns. In August, gold surged nearly 10 percent, briefly topping US$4,700 an ounce, catalyzed by the US Treasury’s decision to increase purchases of longer-dated government bonds.
Investors seized on the move as a debasement trade, buying gold as a hedge against rising government debt.
“The traditional view links gold to geopolitics, inflation, or the search for safe-haven assets,” Diego Franzin, head of portfolio strategies at Plenisfer Investments, told Morningstar. “In recent months, however, the market has focused increasingly on the relationship between US public debt, the management of the Treasury yield curve, and the performance of the dollar.”
Markets now look to next week's US Consumer Price Index report for directional cues, with traders pricing in a 58 to 67 percent probability of a rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting.
Technical analysts note that after gold bounced off key swing support at US$4,311 earlier this week, Thursday's morning surge temporarily tested resistance above the US$4,450 level.
Underneath the price volatility, the profile of global gold buyers is fracturing. Institutional demand remains robust with central banks purchasing 289 tons of gold in the second quarter.
The World Gold Council (WGC) recently reported this 62 percent year-over-year increase was led heavily by China and Poland. Global gold exchange-traded funds also saw a turnaround, pulling in roughly US$2 billion of net inflows in July.
Conversely, sustained high prices are structurally altering physical metal markets.
A September 3 report from Metals Focus forecasts global gold jewelry consumption in 2026 to drop more than one-third from 2023 levels to its lowest point since the pandemic, as first-half consumption in China and India fell 30 percent and 17 percent year-over-year, respectively.
Consequently, bar and coin investment will overtake jewelry as gold’s largest demand component this year.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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