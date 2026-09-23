NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

It is with deep sadness that Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") announces the passing of Tim Dyhr, a long-standing member of the Company's Board of Directors and a valued friend and business colleague. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and employees of NevGold, we extend our deepest condolences to Carol, Tim's family, loved ones, and all of those who had the privilege of knowing him.Tim was a highly respected founding member of the NevGold Board and a tremendous contributor to the Company over many years. His insight, judgment, experience, and commitment were deeply valued, and his contributions extended well beyond the boardroom. Tim led multidisciplinary teams to successfully permit over twelve copper and gold mines in Nevada, Arizona, California, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Peru, while also working on mining projects in Chile, Argentina, Australia, Africa, Turkey, China, and Papua New Guinea. In 2015 Tim successfully led the Congressional conveyance of over 10,000 acres of BLM-administered federal lands to the Pumpkin Hollow Project in Nevada (owned by Nevada Copper Corp. at the time), the only successful privatization of federal lands for mining in Nevada in the past 30 years.More importantly, Tim was simply an exceptional individual. He was admired not only for his many professional accomplishments, but also for his character, integrity, generosity and genuine regard for the people around him. He built lasting relationships with colleagues, business partners and friends, and his presence had a meaningful impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.Giulio Bonifacio, Chair, comments: "Tim was a very special person to all of us at NevGold. He brought tremendous experience, wisdom and perspective to our Board, but what we will remember most is the person. He was thoughtful, and a trusted colleague and, to many of us, a very dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him greatly."Brandon Bonifacio, CEO, comments: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tim. Tim acted not only as a mentor, but as a friend and colleague. He was instrumental to the Company, and he will be greatly missed as we continue to advance NevGold. His legacy will remain and he will be in our thoughts as we execute and deliver on what we have set out to do."The Company will take the necessary steps to address the vacancy and consider the appropriate process for identifying and appointing a new director and will provide further information as appropriate.About the CompanyNevGold is dedicated to discovering, de-risking, and rapidly advancing gold and critical metals projects across premier jurisdictions in Nevada and Idaho to drive shareholder value and strengthen US mineral security. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. For more information, please visit www.nev-gold.com.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD"Signed"Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEOFor further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-5033, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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