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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 16, 2026 08:54AM PST
Central banks are also modifying where they store their physical gold and how they finance new acquisitions.
TSViPhoto / Adobe Stock
Global central banks plan to increase their gold reserves while reducing their exposure to the US dollar over the next five years, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey.
The annual survey, which drew a record 76 responses from reserve managers between February 5 and May 19, shows that 45 percent of respondents expect their own institution’s gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months.
The yellow metal is seeing a rising trend in accumulation. Central bank gold demand averaging 1,000 tons annually over the past four years, which is double the 500-ton average recorded over the preceding decade.
According to the report, the perspective shift can be attributed to a deteriorating outlook for the US dollar.
The survey found that 74 percent of central banks expect the dollar's share of global reserves to fall moderately or significantly over the next five years. Meanwhile, 84 percent of respondents project that gold will command a larger share of total reserves by 2031, up from 76 percent in the 2025 survey.
Diverging priorities between advanced and emerging economies
Data from the survey shows a clear distinction between the motivations of central banks in advanced economies and those in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDE).
While interest rate levels remain a primary concern across both groups, EMDE central banks show significantly higher concern regarding geopolitical instability and trade frictions.
Following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, 95 percent of EMDE respondents identified the geopolitical situation as a relevant factor in their reserve decisions, compared to 67 percent of advanced economy central banks.
Similarly, 60 percent of EMDE managers cited potential trade conflicts and tariffs as relevant factors, nearly double the 33 percent reported by their advanced economy counterparts.
These differing risk assessments affect why institutions hold bullion. Though 90 percent of all respondents view gold's performance during crises as a key driver, 85 percent of EMDE central banks value the asset as a geopolitical risk hedge, compared to only 56 percent in advanced economies.
Conversely, advanced economy central banks primarily treat gold as a structural hold, with 83 percent categorizing it as a “historical legacy asset,” compared to just 33 percent of EMDE respondents.
Changes to vaulting, purchase strategies
Central banks are also modifying where they store their physical gold and how they finance new acquisitions. The Bank of England remains the dominant vaulting location at 57 percent, followed by domestic storage at 49 percent.
However, the data points toward geographic diversification. Over the past 12 months, 9 percent of respondents increased their domestic storage allocations while 10 percent diversified their overseas vaulting locations.
The survey shows this streak is projected to continue, with 7 percent planning to boost domestic storage and 9 percent planning to seek new foreign jurisdictions over the next year.
Last year, countries like Germany and Italy faced political pressure to repatriate more than a third of their gold reserves worth an estimated US$245 billion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
European officials and organizations, including the Taxpayers Association of Europe (TAE), had heavily pushed to bring sovereign bullion home to ensure absolute control amid fears of political interference with the Fed's autonomy.
To fund future gold purchases, 50 percent of surveyed central banks intend to utilize local currency domestic purchase programs, which are already established in 53 percent of EMDE jurisdictions. Another 38 percent of respondents state they do so by liquidating existing reserve assets.
Moving forward, the WGC expects central bank demand for bullion to remain resilient as geopolitical risk continue to weigh on global markets.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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