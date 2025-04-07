Christopher Aaron: Key Ratio Now in Gold's Favor, Stocks to Grind Lower

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, discusses a key signal from the Dow-to-gold ratio, saying a multi-decade trend in favor of stocks has been broken.

This is only the fourth time this situation has played out in the last 125 years.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.