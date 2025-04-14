Ole Hansen: Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil — Prices, Supply, Demand in 2025

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, shares his outlook for the gold, silver, copper and oil sectors as tariff uncertainty continues.



"If you're actively trading these markets, keep your position to a level that reflects the new and higher volatility," he said, urging investors to be mindful amid the current turmoil.

