Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results
The sharp gold rally has transformed balance sheets and reshaped production guidance heading into the year’s close.
Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices.
The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.
The metal broke through the US$4,000 mark earlier in the month and continued climbing as investors sought refuge from mounting uncertainty. The strength of results across the sector also mirrored a broader pattern described by the World Gold Council’s latest quarterly review, which showed record-high global gold demand and supply in the third quarter of 2025.
Yet while financial results reached new highs, several producers cautioned that disruptions, higher royalties, and safety incidents could temper momentum going into 2026.
Agnico Eagle hits record earnings
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) delivered the strongest quarter in its history, reporting record adjusted net income of US$1.09 billion, or US$2.16 per share, on revenue of US$3.06 billion—beating analyst expectations of US$2.95 billion.
Production was led by the Meadowbank and LaRonde complexes, and by the end of September the company had already achieved 77 percent of its full-year output target. Agnico sold its gold at an average realized price of US$3,476 per ounce, far above its US$2,500 planning assumption.
“We're reporting record financial results, driven by, of course, record gold prices, but coupled with strong and consistent operational performance,” Chief Executive Ammar Al-Joundi said during the earnings call.
Agnico said its balance sheet is now the strongest in company history, with US$2.2 billion in net cash following US$400 million in debt repayment and US$350 million returned to shareholders.
The miner also reaffirmed its 2025 production guidance of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, citing stable operations and ongoing investments in five key pipeline projects and what Al-Joundi called an “exceptional exploration program.”
Newmont generates record-free cash flow, starts up Ahafo North
Denver-based Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) also reported a standout quarter, generating a record US$1.6 billion in free cash flow that marked its fourth consecutive quarter exceeding the US$1 billion mark.
The world’s largest gold miner produced approximately 1.4 million attributable ounces of gold and 35,000 tonnes of copper, achieving adjusted earnings of US$1.71 per share.
The quarter also saw the formal start of commercial production at Newmont’s Ahafo North project in Ghana’s Afrisipakrom region, roughly 50 kilometers from the company’s existing Ahafo South operation.
Ahafo North poured first gold in September and is expected to produce about 50,000 ounces by year-end before ramping up to between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces annually over a 13-year mine life. Combined with Ahafo South, the complex is projected to yield roughly 750,000 ounces of gold per year once fully integrated.
Newmont said it remains on track to meet its 2025 production and cost targets, aided by US$640 million in asset and equity sale proceeds during the quarter.
Newmont’s Chief Executive Tom Palmer, who will retire at year-end, also expressed confidence that his successor, Natascha Viljoen, will sustain the company’s operational and financial discipline going into 2026.
Franco-Nevada logs record revenue as portfolio expansion pays off
Royalty and streaming giant Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) reported record revenue of US$487.7 million for the third quarter, up 77 percent from a year earlier, as higher gold prices and recent acquisitions boosted returns.
The company sold 138,772 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs), including 11,208 GEOs related to stockpiled copper concentrate from the suspended Cobre Panama mine. Franco-Nevada said it remains debt-free after repaying borrowings used for the Arthur Gold royalty acquisition in July.
“Our deep portfolio of producing, development and exploration stage royalties on primary gold assets is well positioned to grow organically in this strong gold price environment,” Chief Executive Paul Brink said.
While Cobre Panama remains in a preservation phase following its closure last year, the site’s power plant is expected to restart in the fourth quarter after a government-approved maintenance and audit process.
Franco-Nevada noted that it expects about 1,000 additional GEOs from the project in late 2025 or early 2026 as operations gradually resume.
Freeport-McMoRan faces setback after Grasberg fatalities
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted third-quarter net income of US$674 million, or US$0.46 per share, with adjusted earnings of US$0.50, supported by solid copper prices and cost discipline.
However, the company’s otherwise strong results were overshadowed by a deadly mud rush at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia in September that killed seven workers and halted production.
“Our strong third-quarter 2025 results were overshadowed by the tragic incident at our Grasberg operation in September,” President and CEO Kathleen Quirk said in the company’s quarterly report. “The entire FCX organization is grieving for our coworkers lost in this accident and we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritize the safety of our workforce above all else.”
The incident forced a temporary suspension of mining and smelting activities at the site, cutting production by 4 percent relative to prior guidance. Freeport’s consolidated production totaled 912 million pounds of copper and 287,000 ounces of gold for the quarter.
The company now expects minimal Indonesian output for the remainder of the year as cleanup and damage assessments continue.
Freeport said it expects to complete mud removal by year-end and is evaluating a phased restart of unaffected underground mines in late 2025, with a broader ramp-up through 2026.
Zijin rides gold rally to record profit
China’s Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF) capped the strong quarter for global producers with a sharp 55 percent year-on-year surge in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching approximately US$5.22 billion for the first nine months of 2025.
Revenue rose 10 percent driven by gold production of 65 tonnes, up 20 percent from last year, and copper output of 830,000 metric tons.
The company’s market capitalization has climbed to roughly US$110.1 billion, ranking it among the world’s three largest mining firms.
Its Hong Kong–listed subsidiary, Zijin International Gold, which focuses on overseas gold operations, has seen its stock price double since debuting on September 30 in what became the largest IPO ever for a gold miner, raising US$3.68 billion
Zijin also completed several major acquisitions this year, including the Akyem gold mine in Ghana and the Raygorodok gold mine in Kazakhstan, while continuing construction on the Julong copper mine’s second phase, expected to start production by the end of 2025.
