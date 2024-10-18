GM Strengthens Lithium Supply Chain with US$625 Million Investment in Thacker Pass

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lithium Investing

GM Strengthens Lithium Supply Chain with US$625 Million Investment in Thacker Pass

The investment marks GM's latest move to establish a resilient domestic supply chain for its line of electric vehicles.

American money.
RomanR / Shutterstock

General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM) is strengthening its connection toLithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) via a joint venture centered on advancing the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

In a Wednesday (October 16) press release, the companies said GM will provide US$625 million in cash and letters of credit, and will acquire a 38 percent asset-level ownership stake in Thacker Pass.

The Detroit-based carmaker emphasized to Reuters that it is keen to secure electric vehicle (EV) raw materials.

"We don't want to become a mining company," Jeff Morrison, GM’s senior vice president, told the news outlet. "Our main goal is to build out a North American based, Western-allied, reliant supply chain. To do that, we have to pick partners and assets and figure out what they need to do to industrialize and be successful.”

Lithium, a key component in EV batteries, is in high demand as automakers ramp up their EV offerings. The Thacker Pass asset is touted as North America’s largest depositary of the resource.

GM's US$625 million contribution will be divided into phases. It will provide US$330 million in cash when the joint venture closes, and US$100 million at a later stage, when a final investment decision for Phase 1 is made.

There is also a US$195 million letter of credit facility that Lithium Americas will be able to use as collateral to support reserve account requirements under its conditional US$2.3 billion loan from the US Department of Energy.

The companies note in Wednesday's release that the new joint venture builds on GM’s previous investment in Lithium Americas. In February 2023, GM invested US$320 million into the company, acquiring 15 million common shares.

This week's agreement also extends GM's current Thacker Pass offtake agreement, with the company now having the right to up to 100 percent of production volumes from Phase 1 for 20 years. Once the joint venture closes, GM will also enter into a further 20 year offtake for as much as 38 percent of Phase 2 output volumes for Thacker Pass.

In addition to the Lithium Americas deal, GM has made several other strategic investments in the mining sector.

These include agreements to purchase cobalt from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) an investment in Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) for nickel and cobalt and a lithium supply deal with Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM).

Thacker Pass project has faced some challenges, including protests from local Indigenous communities and environmental groups. Concerns have been raised regarding its environmental impact and proximity to culturally significant lands. Despite this opposition, the mine has received the necessary permits to proceed — Lithium Americas said in its latest quarterly update that it expects to start "major construction" by the end of the year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:GM
lithium stockslithium investingtsx stocksnyse stocksLithium Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.