New Age Exploration: High Potential for Large-scale Discovery in Western Australia and New Zealand

New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE) is shaping a focused gold exploration story anchored by high-quality assets in tier-one jurisdictions across Western Australia and New Zealand. The company’s strategy is clear: target proven geological corridors and apply modern, cost-efficient exploration methods to uncover new zones of mineralization.

In Western Australia, New Age Exploration’s Wagyu Gold Project sits directly along strike from De Grey Mining’s Hemi discovery, now part of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). In New Zealand, its Lammerlaw and Otago Pioneer Quartz projects are positioned within the same regional structure that hosts OceanaGold’s (TSE:OGC) 5 Moz Macraes deposit and Santana Minerals’ (ASX:SMI) fast-growing Rise & Shine system.

Map of gold projects in Western Australia, highlighting New Age Exploration's Wagyu projectWagyu gold project location map

The Wagyu Gold Project is New Age Exploration’s flagship asset, located in the highly prospective Central Pilbara region of Western Australia. Positioned between Northern Star’s 11.7 Moz Hemi deposit and the Withnell deposit within the Mallina Basin, Wagyu targets the same intrusive-style orogenic gold system. NAE holds a 136 sq km exploration licence (E47/2974) and has completed extensive early-stage work, including reinterpretation of geophysical data to identify Hemi-style intrusions and structurally hosted gold targets.

Company Highlights

  • Pilbara and Otago Exposure: Strategic landholdings in two world-class gold regions – Pilbara (WA) and Otago (NZ) – offering dual discovery potential.
  • Hemi-style Intrusion Targets: The Wagyu Gold Project shares geological features and proximity with De Grey Mining’s 11.7 Moz Hemi discovery, increasing the likelihood of a major find.
  • High-grade Intercepts: Recent drilling at Wagyu returned standout intercepts including 11.2 g/t gold and 1m @ 15.6 g/t gold.
  • Emerging New Zealand Gold Revival: Positioned at the forefront of a regional exploration resurgence in New Zealand’s South Island, supported by rising gold prices and favorable regulatory conditions.
  • Strong Cash Position: Recently raised AU$1.96 million to fund ongoing drilling, with multiple near-term catalysts expected.

High potential for large-scale discovery in prolific gold regions in Western Australia and New Zealand

Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Completed Sale of Lochinvar Coal Project and Royalty Deed

NAE New Gold System Emerging at Wagyu Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE New Gold System Emerging at Wagyu Pilbara WA

Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

