Lundin Mining Declares Filo del Sol a "Generational" Discovery, One of the World's Largest

Located in Argentina's San Juan Province, the Vicuña district represents what Lundin describes as the largest greenfield copper discovery in the past three decades.

Golden globe with a wireframe design, set against a gradient geometric background.
Johan Swanepoel / Shutterstock

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) has released an initial resource estimate for the Filo del Sol sulfide deposit, as well as updated resources for the Filo del Sol oxide deposit and the Josemaria deposit.

Held in a 50/50 joint venture between Lundin and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), the Argentina-based assets are collectively referred to as the Vicuña resource. The new data reportedly makes Vicuña one of the world's largest copper, gold and silver resources, and places it among the top 10 copper resources worldwide by size.

"Filo del Sol has been one of the most significant greenfield discoveries in the last 30 years and an amazing journey for all those that have been involved," said Lundin Mining President and CEO Jack Lundin in a press release.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

