- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
EU and Serbia Sign Lithium Deal to Bolster EV Supply Chain
The deal comes after the reinstatement of Rio Tinto's license to develop its Serbia-based Jadar lithium project.
The European Union (EU) has reached a deal with Serbia to secure supply of lithium following the reinstatement of Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) license for its Jadar lithium project.
Lithium is critical for electric vehicle (EV) production, and the arrangement is seen as a strategic move to enhance the EU's self-sufficiency in raw materials that are essential for the green transition.
The 2022 decision to revoke Rio Tinto’s license for Jadar was overturned by a court ruling on July 11.
The July 19 agreement between the EU and Serbia was overseen by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Key figures from the automotive industry, including representatives from Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC Pink:MBGAF,ETR:MBG) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), also participated in the signing ceremony.
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating that Serbia will play a central role in the EU's supply chain for critical materials.
The EU's demand for lithium — a crucial component in EV batteries — is projected to increase significantly, driven by the bloc's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.
Germany in particular, with its strong automotive industry, has high demand for lithium.
"This is not a chance we’re going to miss," said Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali. The agreement with the EU is estimated to create 20,000 new jobs and bring 6 billion euros in investment to Serbia.
Despite these economic promises, the agreement has sparked controversy and protests in Serbia. Environmental activists, who previously succeeded in halting the Rio Tinto project, have vowed to continue their opposition.
Scholz addressed these concerns, saying that the project will adhere to high environmental standards and will comply with both Serbian and EU regulations. Rio Tinto has also pledged to meet stringent environmental requirements, including extensive legal environmental impact assessments and public consultations.
The EU's push to secure lithium supply from Serbia is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imports from countries like China. Currently, a significant portion of the EU's processed lithium imports comes from Chile, but the bloc is aiming to diversify its sources and enhance its domestic production capacity.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Europe’s Lithium Supply Chain - Key Facts ›
- Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2024) ›
- Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024) ›
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.