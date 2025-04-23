Rare Earth Investing

ERG Denies Sale Talks After Reported US$5 Billion Buyout Offer from US Investor

Despite the rumors, ERG maintains that no sale discussions for the company are currently taking place.

Wooden seesaw with "Good Deal" and "No Deal" blocks on each end.
Stockwerk-Fotodesign / Adobe Stock

US investor James Cameron has reportedly made a US$5 billion offer to acquire Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a major Kazakhstan-backed mining company central to the country’s rare earths expansion

However, the company maintains that no sale discussions are taking place.

A letter reviewed in a Reuters exclusive shows that Cameron, a former chair of London-based miner Petropavlovsk, proposed the multibillion-dollar buyout as ERG prepares to play a leading role in Kazakhstan’s rare earths ambitions.

The offer comes as western governments increasingly look for alternatives to China’s dominance in the global supply of critical materials used in electronics, defense and clean energy technologies.

“The financing will come from a combination of my own funds, as well as equity contributions from other investors in the United States, and possibly Australia and the Middle East,” Cameron reportedly said in the letter to ERG's board.

Sources familiar with the matter say Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is in early talks to advise on the proposed transaction.

Cameron, who shares a name with an unrelated acclaimed film director, has shown interest in Kazakhstan’s untapped rare earths deposits, coincidentally aligning with US efforts to secure its supply chain amid a deepening rift with Beijing.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:GS
rare earth stocksrare earth investingkazakhstanunited stateschinam&asupply and demandsupply chainRare Earth Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

<span>Critical Metals Outlook</span> Report

Critical Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Critical Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.