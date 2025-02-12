American Rare Earths Limited





Overview American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on its 100 percent owned Halleck Creek project in Wyoming. This project represents the largest known rare earth deposit in the US, with high concentrations of key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium—essential components for renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced defense systems.

The US currently depends on China for 80 to 90 percent of its rare earth processing, which poses a significant supply chain risk. Halleck Creek's vast resource, with a 2.63-billion-ton JORC estimate at 3,292 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO), provides an opportunity to secure domestic supply for nearly 100 years. Beyond its substantial resource base, the project offers significant exploration upside, presenting a multi-generational opportunity to establish a sustainable rare earths supply chain in the US. The support from EXIM Bank further highlights the strategic importance of Halleck Creek in reducing U.S. dependency on foreign suppliers.

Company Highlights American Rare Earth’s flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, it holds the potential to meet US rare earths demand for approximately 100 years.

The company is completely focused on developing a US-based critical minerals supply chain, aligning with US policies to reduce reliance on China for rare earth supply.

The Halleck Creek project’s planned development consists of two phases. Phase 1 entails development of the Cowboy State mine, which is located entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. Subsequently, cash flow generated from CSM will support development of the federal portions of Halleck Creek in Phase 2.

This phased approach allows ARR to accelerate its pathway to production, enhance shareholder value, and strengthen its position as a key domestic supplier of rare earth elements in the United States.

Well-positioned to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities, Halleck Creek benefits from strong federal and state support, including a non-binding EXIM Bank letter of interest for funding up to $456 million.

Key Projects

Halleck Creek Project (Wyoming) The Halleck Creek project in Albany County, Wyoming, is the cornerstone of ARR’s growth strategy. Recognized as one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in North America, it boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tons at 3,292 ppm TREO. The deposit is hosted in Precambrian granites and metamorphic rocks, which contain REE-enriched minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. The coarse-grained nature of the mineralization ensures cost-effective extraction and processing. The high TREO content and low levels of impurities make Halleck Creek well-suited for producing separated rare earth oxides, particularly key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium. The project’s proximity to established infrastructure, including roads and utilities, supports cost-efficient development. Detailed geological surveys have delineated a large, continuous mineralized zone, which currently covers only 16 percent of the total land package. Advanced metallurgical testing has confirmed recovery rates of up to 67 percent, with further optimization efforts ongoing. Drilling campaigns in 2024 successfully expanded resource estimates, validating the deposit’s scalability.

ARR plans to take a phased development approach for Halleck Creek, designed to maximize early value while minimizing risk. Phase 1 entails the development of the Cowboy State mine (CSM), which will focus on mining high-grade zones and generating early cash flow. Phase 1 will be developed entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. According to the Phase 1 Scoping Study, the CSM development is projected to require an initial capex of $380 million, with a 20 percent contingency. The study estimates an NPV of $430 million at a 10 percent discount rate and an IRR of 21.1 percent, based on a 3-million-ton-per-annum throughput rate. The project is expected to have a payback period of 2.9 years and a life of mine exceeding 20 years, with significant potential for future expansion. In Phase 2, ARR plans to expand operations into federal land areas within the Halleck Creek property. This phase involves de-risking the federal portions of the project by leveraging cash flow from the initial phase and advancing permitting processes in parallel. Additionally, ARR is actively engaging with state regulators and local stakeholders to ensure compliance and support for its phased development approach. Upcoming Work ARR is advancing its development efforts on Halleck Creek over several fronts. The company plans to conduct additional drilling aimed at expanding the resource by targeting unexplored zones with known mineralization. In parallel, Phase 2 metallurgical testing will focus on improving recovery rates and producing high purity separated rare earth oxides to enhance project economics. To maintain its accelerated timeline, ARR is making progress on permitting, including advancing state-level approvals and environmental baseline studies for the CSM area. Furthermore, the company plans to initiate a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by late 2025, emphasizing a phased development strategy that includes the CSM as a key component. La Paz Project (Arizona) The La Paz project, located in western Arizona, is a promising asset in ARR’s portfolio, featuring a 171-million-ton JORC resource. The deposit is enriched in light rare earth elements, particularly cerium, lanthanum and neodymium, which are critical for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to roads and power. ARR continues to evaluate the potential for expanding the resource and advancing the project through further drilling and metallurgical testing. Although secondary to Halleck Creek, it holds potential as a long-term asset for ARR’s portfolio. Beaver Creek (Wyoming) This project is located near Halleck Creek and shares similar geological characteristics, indicating potential for significant rare earth mineralization. Preliminary fieldwork has identified areas with elevated rare earth element concentrations, and ARR plans to conduct detailed mapping and geophysical surveys to define drill targets. Searchlight (Nevada) Situated close to Mountain Pass, the only currently operating rare earth mine in the US, the Searchlight project is strategically located in a region known for its rare earth potential. ARR’s exploration strategy includes leveraging historical data and conducting modern geochemical sampling to identify high-priority areas for further exploration.