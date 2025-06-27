CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in virtual format.

The seven incumbent directors, Julian Treger, Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese, Tom Albanese, Margot Naudie, Sharon Fay, Erez Ichilov and Robert Harward were re-elected to the Board by shareholders. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the cymbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employes a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

