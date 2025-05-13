Microbial Mining? Endolith Makes Copper Recovery Breakthrough with Bioleaching Tech
The discovery underscores growing industry interest in biotech-driven solutions to recover critical minerals, reduce waste and enhance sustainability in the mining sector.
Endolith has reported a major advance in copper extraction as it pushes the frontiers of microbial science.
In collaboration with BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) innovation arm, Think & Act Differently (TAD), and mining accelerator Unearthed, the critical minerals platform startup has successfully demonstrated that its proprietary microbes can significantly improve copper recoveries from low-grade sulfide ores.
Tested under simulated field conditions, Endolith’s bioleaching process outperformed conventional heap-leaching methods, unlocking potential in mineralized waste once considered too low-grade to process economically.
The breakthrough underscores the mining industry's growing interest in biotech-driven solutions to recover critical minerals, reduce waste and enhance sustainability in the resource sector.
Endolith’s innovation couldn’t come at a more pivotal time. Copper is the backbone of the energy transition, vital for electric vehicles, renewable power grids, data centers and defense systems.
According to S&P Global, worldwide copper demand is on track to double by 2035, hitting 50 million metric tons per year — enough to build 600 million electric vehicles. But supply isn’t keeping up. Ore grades have dropped 40 percent since 1991, and 70 percent of known reserves are trapped in low-grade or hard-to-process deposits.
Enter Endolith. By using bioengineered microbes and a processing system optimized with artificial intelligence, it can extract copper from previously uneconomic ore, slashing both environmental impact and costs.
How Endolith's process works
Endolith’s copper extraction system uses a three-phase biohydrometallurgical process tailored for low-grade ores. It begins with microbial diagnostics to map existing activity in heap leach systems.
Specialized microbes are then introduced via on-site biohatcheries to enhance copper recovery.
A cloud-based platform continuously monitors and adapts microbial performance, maximizing efficiency and yield while reducing environmental impact.
"This demonstrates what’s possible when the world’s oldest miners (microbes) go to work on one of today’s biggest challenges,” Dr. Liz Dennett, CEO of Endolith, said in a press release. "Working with the support from the TAD program, we've proven a solution that unlocks Not for release vast copper resources in a scalable, low-impact manner, one that helps secure critical mineral supply chains for decades to come.”
The company's copper test work focused on primary sulfide ores with less than 1 percent chalcopyrite and pyrite, materials it says are notoriously tough to process.
Endolith is also working to expand its proprietary processes to include lithium and rare earths recovery.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.