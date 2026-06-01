Ni-Co Energy Inc. Announces Filing Of Final Prospectus For Proposed Initial Public Offering

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June 01, 2026
FINAL PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+
Ni-Co Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Ni-Co Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec (the “Final Prospectus”) in connection with its proposed initial public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”).
The Offering is being conducted on a best-efforts agency basis by Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”). The Offering is structured as a minimum offering of $1,500,000, consisting of 6,000,000 Common Shares, and a maximum offering of $3,000,000, consisting of 12,000,000 Common Shares, in each case at a price of $0.25 per Common Share. The Company and the Agent may jointly elect, at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing, to have up to 1,333,333 Common Shares issued as “flow-through” shares (the “FT Shares”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $0.60 per FT Share. The Company has also granted the Agent an over-allotment option, exercisable in the Agent’s sole discretion, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to acquire up to 1,800,000 additional Common Shares, representing 15% of the Common Shares sold under the Offering, at the applicable offering price.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 26, 2026, or such later date as the Company and the Agent may agree, subject to customary closing conditions, following which the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol “NICE”. The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares, subject to fulfillment by the Company of all of the initial listing requirements and conditions of the TSXV.
Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company and TCJ LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Agent.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Common Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements thereof. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ni-Co Energy in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Final Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+
Delivery of the Final Prospectus and any amendment will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Final Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, its business and the Offering, and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus before making an investment decision.
An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Agent by email at schiu@researchcapital.com by providing the Agent with an email address or address, as applicable.
About the Company
Ni-Co Energy Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on identifying and developing mineral properties in Québec, with a particular focus on its Kremer Property located in the ZEC Lavigne northwest of the town of Saint-Côme, Québec. The Company is advancing exploration on the Kremer Property and pursuing additional opportunities with nickel, cobalt and copper potential.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact:
Alain Tremblay
President & Chief Executive Officer
819-485-1602
info@nicoenergy.ca
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the expected timing of closing of the Offering, the potential issuance of FT Shares, the exercise of the over-allotment option, and the proposed listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all, that the applicable regulatory approvals, including any required approvals of the TSXV, may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, and the other risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Final Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.
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