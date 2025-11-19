Barrick Faces Activist Pressure After Elliott Takes Major Stake

Elliott, a longtime activist investor in the mining sector, is known for pushing toward major structural and governance overhauls.

Modern conference room with a long table, leather chairs and abstract wall art.
Tatiana Balletti / Unsplash

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly taken a large stake in Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (November 18), adding activist pressure to the gold producer, which is already dealing with escalating operational problems and a leadership shakeup.

The moves comes just weeks after the abrupt September exit of former CEO Mark Bristow, and as Barrick’s new chief executive, Mark Hill, begins overhauling the company’s regional structure.

In an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, Hill said Barrick will fold its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic into its North American division and merge its Latin America and Asia Pacific operations to improve performance.

Elliott’s investment also comes during a challenging phase for Barrick.

The company has been hit by rising costs at key North American assets and the loss of its most profitable operation, the Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali, after the military junta seized control earlier this year.

The dispute, which was tied to Mali’s new mining tax code, resulted in 3 metric tons of gold being taken by the state and the detention of four Barrick employees. The asset loss also triggered a roughly US$1 billion writeoff.

The setbacks have left Barrick trailing behind its peers despite a powerful gold price rally. Company shares are up 117 percent in the past year, compared with an average 130 percent gain among major rivals.

Barrick's performance has company executives weighing their options.

As mentioned, a split into two companies is being considered. Four people told Reuters that this could involve one firm focused on North America and another holding assets in Africa and Asia. Another option would involve selling Barrick's Africa portfolio outright, along with the Reko Diq project in Pakistan once financing is secured.

Barrick is also trying to resolve its dispute with Mali before pursuing a sale of that operation.

Investors have pushed similar ideas before, but were stifled due to the company’s North American footprint.

The company's core US asset is Nevada Gold Mines, which it operates in partnership with Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), and the sentiment has been that “there is not much of value” in Barrick’s remaining mines.

Bloomberg reported last month that Newmont was looking at whether a transaction could give it control of the Nevada operations it shares with Barrick, but discussions have not advanced since then.

Elliott, meanwhile, has a long record of targeting miners, including Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC), and often pushes for structural changes.

For Barrick, the challenge now is stabilizing its operations, while deciding how far to go with strategic restructuring in today's historically high gold price environment.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:ABX
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid
Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.