Mali Court Upholds Detention of Barrick Employees
The court decision follows a series of state actions against Barrick in recent months.
A Malian court has upheld the detention of four employees of Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), rejecting an appeal filed by the Canadian mining company as its dispute with the military-led government deepens.
According to a Bloomberg report, Judge Samba Sarr ruled Tuesday (July 22) that the appeal was unfounded, according to Barrick’s legal counsel, Alifa Habib Koné.
The employees have been held in pre-trial detention since November 2023 on charges including money laundering and financial misconduct, allegations the company has dismissed as without merit.
In June, Mali’s transitional government placed the Loulo-Gounkoto mine under provisional administration and later removed nearly a metric ton of gold from the site. A similar seizure of three metric tons occurred earlier this year after Barrick suspended exports due to the dispute.
Barrick has initiated international arbitration proceedings, citing violations of its mining convention with the state.
The company says it was not formally notified of the appointment of the provisional administrator, who it later learned was a former company employee, Samba Touré, now serving as a liaison to the mines ministry. Touré has been facilitating state control of the site since the takeover.
The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, which Barrick operates and owns 80 percent of, remains central to its African portfolio. The remaining 20 percent is held by the Malian government.
Barrick reported that its Malian operations generated US$949 million in revenue during the first nine months of 2023.
The company has framed the seizures and detentions as part of a broader dispute over tax claims and the implementation of Mali’s new mining code, which includes increased state equity and royalty rates.
In December 2023, a court in Bamako issued a warrant for the arrest of Barrick CEO Mark Bristow. The company has not publicly addressed the warrant but continues to operate in the country while pursuing legal remedies.
Amid the mounting friction in Mali, Barrick is in discussions to sell its Hemlo mine in Ontario, its last producing gold asset in Canada.
The prospective buyer is Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF), which has been expanding its portfolio following its recent acquisition of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Porcupine operation for up to US$425 million.
A finalized Hemlo deal would mark Barrick’s complete exit from Canadian gold production. Hemlo has seen declining output in recent years and is no longer considered core to Barrick’s long-term strategy.
The ongoing standoff in Mali continues to affect the company’s export flows and local operations, with no resolution yet announced regarding the release of detained staff or the return of the seized gold.
The Loulo-Gounkoto mine produced over 680,000 ounces of gold in 2023, making it one of the most productive in West Africa.
Barrick has said it remains committed to resolving the dispute under the terms of its longstanding mining agreement with Mali.
