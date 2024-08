Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide unitholders with (a) monthly distributions and (b) long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Bitcoin and by implementing a derivatives based strategy in respect of portfolio securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing indirectly in long-term holdings of Bitcoin primarily through investment in units of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and by implementing an option writing strategy. The Fund may also invest in other investment funds which provide exposure to Bitcoin.