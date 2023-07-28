The Conversation (0)
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF
TSX:FBTC
The Fund aims to invest in bitcoin. It seeks a similar return to its underlying fund, which is also managed by Fidelity, by investing substantially all of its assets in units of that fund. The underlying fund aims to invest in bitcoin.
