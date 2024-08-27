Purpose Investments Ether Yield ETF

The fund seeks to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and long-term capital appreciation. The fund will achieve its investment objectives primarily by obtaining exposure to Ether and by implementing a derivatives based strategy in respect of portfolio securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing indirectly in long-term holdings of Ether primarily through investment in units of the Purpose Ether ETF and implementing an option writing strategy (as described below). The fund may also invest in other investment funds which provide exposure to Ether.