2020 has just begun, but David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, is already feeling positive about both gold and silver in the months and years to come.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), he said that he believes US$1,350 per ounce has become gold’s new base, which means that the next critical level for silver is US$20 per ounce.

“For this year I think we’re going to see at least a 20 percent gain in gold, which puts it around maybe the US$1,800 level, and I’d like to see a 30 percent gain in silver this year, which would put it over US$20.”

Morgan added, “If those two were accomplished, I think not only does it verify that we’re back in a bull market — which I’m convinced we are — but that the bull market has some steam.”

He also said that while US$3,000 to US$5,000 gold might sound “preposterous” now, especially to laymen, he doesn’t think those heights are out of reach.

“I do think we will achieve those types of levels,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to get there and sustain them, but I do think we’re going to see multiples from where we are right now over the next few years.”

Touching on 2019, Morgan said that while he was happy to see silver achieve about a US$2 gain over the course of the year, some mining companies saw much better results.

“What I really want to emphasize though is that the miners did exceptionally well. Our top-tier performance last year averaged a 63 percent gain, and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) did 29 percent. The best-performing asset class in the S&P 500 was the miners, but no one tells you that in the mainstream financial media — they don’t want you to know that,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Morgan on what’s next for precious metals, what other commodities he’s looking at and how technology could impact the mining sector in the future. You can also click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.