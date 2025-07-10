Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar Resources
The Conversation (0)
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

DFS Investor Webinar Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Investor Webinar Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin

Download the PDF here.

Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

DFS Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Pilbara region, Western Australia, Australia.

Pilbara 2.0: Inside Australia’s Newest Gold Frontier

The Central Pilbara region of Western Australia is undergoing a quiet revolution that is rapidly reshaping the global gold exploration landscape.

Once dismissed as a technically challenging and geologically inconsistent terrain, Pilbara is now emerging as one of the world’s most exciting new gold frontiers and drawing serious attention from institutional investors, driven by transformative discoveries, a maturing geological model and a wave of junior explorers tapping into underexplored intrusive-hosted systems.

Anchored by the multimillion-ounce Hemi discovery — one of the most significant gold finds in Australia in over a decade — this region is not just proving its geological potential, but also demonstrating the kind of scale, consistency and margin profile that modern gold investors seek. As the discovery window remains wide open and valuations are still accessible, the Central Pilbara presents a rare opportunity for early exposure to what may become one of Australia’s next tier-one gold districts.

Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

A mining truck within the outline of Australia's map on a clear day.

Is Australia on the Brink of a New Mining Super Cycle?

Mining remains as a cornerstone of Australia’s GDP and export earnings, but current global challenges such as trade disputes and price changes may be straining its foundations.

A recent FocusEconomics report tackled Australia’s resource wealth, tracing from the gold rushes of the 1850s to the iron ore and coal booms of the 21st century.

Kobo Resources Confirms Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Kossou with 15.5 m at 2.3 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au; Outlines Next Phase of Exploration at Kossou

Kobo Resources Confirms Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Kossou with 15.5 m at 2.3 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au; Outlines Next Phase of Exploration at Kossou

 
  •   High-grade gold intercepts highlighted by 15.5 m at 2.30 g/t Au, incl. 8.3 m at 3.43 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone  
    •  
  •   Initial drilling on the gap between Jagger and Road Cut Zone confirms target structure, warrants further testing  
    •  
  •   Current drill phase complete; Geological modelling and planning underway for 15,000 m drill program expected to begin in H2 2025  
    •  

 

 Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to report additional diamond drill results from the Road Cut Zone at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (" Kossou ") in Côte d'Ivoire. Results from these holes continue to strengthen the Company's understanding of the key structural controls that define this prospective target area.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maritime Resources

Triumph Gold

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

