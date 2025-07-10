Trading Halt

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE:6CA) is pleased to present its new predictive model for the Cadillac Project in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec, created with Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) using VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA. With robust geoscientific information from across the 14,000-ha Cadillac Property, the Company was able to unlock value from this data by leveraging VRIFY's proprietary algorithms and feature processing to generate a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) over the entire land package. The VPS is a probabilistic value, helping Cartier's team prioritize and guide a portion of the Company's upcoming 100,000-m drill program using an approach backed by data-driven insights.
July 09, 2025
10 April
Trigg Minerals
Investor Insight
Trigg Minerals is well-positioned to become a globally significant supplier of antimony, a critical mineral essential to the defense, clean energy and semiconductor sectors. Backed by a strategic focus, a supportive jurisdiction, and timing that aligns with macroeconomic urgency, Trigg is uniquely placed to deliver value from the ground up.
Overview
Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is an emerging leader in the global critical minerals space, focused exclusively on the development of antimony—a metal designated as essential by the United States, Australia and the European Union for its role in national defense, energy transition technologies, and advanced industrial applications. The company’s flagship asset, the Wild Cattle Creek deposit within the Achilles antimony project in New South Wales, is the highest-grade undeveloped antimony resource in Australia and one of the few large-scale, standalone antimony projects globally. As geopolitical and industrial dynamics shift, Trigg Minerals is uniquely positioned to provide a secure, sovereign source of antimony to Western markets, amid a continuing global supply crunch.
In 2024, China—responsible for 83 percent of global production—imposed a complete export ban on antimony products to the US, following earlier restrictions on powdered forms. Combined with sanctions on Russian producers and the depletion of strategic stockpiles across NATO and allied nations, these developments have triggered a severe global supply shortage. Spot prices have surged to over US$51,000 per tonne—more than double their 2023 average—underscoring the urgent need for alternative sources.
Antimony spans a wide range of applications. It is a critical component in flame retardants, semiconductors, night vision optics, military alloys, solar panel coatings, and battery technologies. Demand is accelerating, particularly in the defense and renewable energy sectors, with a projected CAGR of 6.1 percent. However, viable new supply is extremely limited outside of China and its allies, presenting a once-in-a-generation opportunity for companies like Trigg to fill the gap and anchor Western critical mineral supply chains.
Trigg’s growth strategy is built around three key points. First, the company is advancing a high-impact resource expansion program at Wild Cattle Creek, aiming to increase its current JORC-compliant resource of 1.52 million tons (Mt) @ 1.97 percent antimony for 29,902 tonnes contained metal to more than 100,000 tonnes—potentially making it one of the top three antimony deposits in the world. Second, Trigg is capitalizing on the structural shift in global supply chains. With a Tier-1 jurisdiction, ESG-aligned operations, and backing from government incentives, the company is ideally placed to serve downstream processors and strategic buyers, particularly in the U.S. and allied nations seeking to reduce reliance on Chinese-controlled supply. Third, Trigg is maintaining disciplined and focused execution. Over 90 percent of capital and operational resources are allocated to advancing Wild Cattle Creek, ensuring near-term value creation.
Company Highlights
- Trigg Minerals is an ASX-listed company entirely focused on antimony, a critical mineral vital for solar panels, flame retardants, semiconductors and military applications.
- The flagship Achilles project’s Wild Cattle Creek deposit hosts a high-grade JORC resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony for ~30,000 tonnes contained antimony—Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposit.
- The company’s aggressive expansion plan includes a near-term drilling program targeting a threefold increase in contained antimony to over 100,000 tonnes, positioning Trigg among the top three antimony deposits globally.
- Trigg is attracting growing attention as a potential partner to support Western antimony supply chains amid rising demand and geopolitical tension.
- Operating in New South Wales—a Tier 1 jurisdiction—Trigg benefits from government incentives, including co-investment, exploration support and deferred royalty schemes.
- China controls 83 percent of global antimony production and recently banned exports to the US, creating a strategic opening for Western suppliers like Trigg.
Key Project
Achilles Antimony Project – Wild Cattle Creek Deposit
Trigg Minerals’ flagship asset is the Wild Cattle Creek (WCC) deposit, located within its Achilles antimony project in northern New South Wales. Hosting a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony for 29,902 tonnes of contained metal, WCC is Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony resource and among the most significant globally. The deposit lies along the Bielsdown Fault, a 6 km underexplored mineralised corridor within the New England Orogen—a prolific metallogenic belt.
Geologically, the deposit is hosted in a steeply dipping, silicified breccia lode bounded by metasedimentary rocks. The high-grade core (>2 percent antimony) extends 350 metres down plunge, is exposed at surface, and maintains an average true width of ~20 metres—ideal for future underground bulk mining. The current mineral resource estimate is conservative, focused on cemented breccia zones, but upcoming drilling will include the broader tungsten-antimony stockwork and disseminated stibnite-bearing mineralisation, potentially widening the mining envelope to more than 15 metres. The system is also enriched in tungsten, mercury and gold, with 30 regional gas and geochemical targets identified. Historic hits such as 1.3 m @ 11.8 percent antimony at the Jezebel prospect underscore the broader potential.
Trigg’s near-term strategy is simple and high-impact: secure land access, initiate an aggressive drilling program, and grow the antimony resource to more than 100,000 tonnes. Drilling contracts are in place, target zones have been defined, and land access negotiations are nearing completion, with execution anticipated in mid-2025. With China’s dominance being actively challenged by the West, Trigg offers timely, scalable exposure to a critical mineral that is scarce in nature and increasingly strategic.
Other Projects
Taylors Arm Antimony Project
Taylors Arm is a high-grade antimony district with more than 80 historic workings across seven known mining camps. Samples have returned grades of more than 50 percent antimony, including 63 percent at the Testers Mine—the highest antimony assay on record in Australia. The project also hosts silver grades more than 840 grams per ton (g/t0 and gold up to 24 g/t, indicating a polymetallic system with strong exploration upside. Trigg is conducting early-stage work to refine targets for follow-up drilling.
Spartan Antimony Project
Located adjacent to the Hillgrove antimony-gold operation (Australia’s largest known antimony deposit), Spartan is strategically situated along the Hillgrove Fault and shares geological characteristics with the adjoining high-grade system. Early exploration has confirmed structural continuity and polymetallic potential, particularly for stibnite-gold veining. Spartan complements Trigg’s core project with near-mine growth opportunities.
New Project Areas – Nundle, Upper Hunter, Cobark/Copeland
Trigg recently secured new exploration tenements across the Nundle, Upper Hunter, and Cobark/Copeland regions, all highly prospective for gold-antimony mineralisation. These projects, located within structurally complex terrains analogous to Achilles, will be progressively advanced as part of Trigg’s long-term project pipeline strategy.
Management Team
Timothy Morrison – Executive Chairman
Tim Morrison is a highly experienced executive in the Australian resource and capital markets sector. With a background in law and investment banking, Morrison has held senior roles in both private and public resource companies, including those focused on critical minerals, base metals, and energy. His leadership at Trigg is defined by a clear strategic focus: unlock value from the Wild Cattle Creek deposit and position the company as a cornerstone in the global antimony supply chain. Morrison brings extensive experience in stakeholder engagement, project financing, and government relations, having previously led funding rounds, IPOs, and major project negotiations across multiple jurisdictions. His vision for Trigg is underpinned by a disciplined growth strategy and sovereign supply positioning.
Jonathan King – Technical Director
Jonathan King is a seasoned geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development. He has worked across a broad range of commodities including antimony, gold, copper, and rare earths, and has been instrumental in leading exploration teams across Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa. At Trigg, King is responsible for designing and executing the company’s exploration programs, including the upcoming high-impact drill campaign at Wild Cattle Creek. His technical leadership ensures that resource expansion is driven by rigorous geoscientific methodology, with a focus on unlocking district-scale potential across the broader Achilles project area.
Andre Booyzen – Non-executive Director
Andre Booyzen is an experienced mine operator and leader and has 25+ years of experience in operational, senior and executive roles, and is a specialist in antimony mining. He brings extensive experience in mine development, operational strategy, and off-take agreements. Booyzen previously served vice-president of Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF), where he had full strategic and operational control including product sales, off takes and funding negotiations at the Costerfield gold-antimony mine in Victoria, currently Australia’s only producer of antimony concentrate. Booyzen also served on the board of the Minerals Council of Australia (Victoria) for more than five years and was chairman for three of those.
Bishoy Habib – Non-executive Director
Bishoy Habib holds a Bachelor’s in Applied Science (Software Eng) and has been a global investor for more than a decade, with a particular focus in the resources sector. He is a qualified and experienced leader, with over 15 years’ project delivery and management experience in large multinational organisations. Habib has a strong understanding of the resources sector, with access to a wide-reaching network and project delivery expertise across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and South America.
Nicholas Katris – Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Nicholas Katris has over 15 years of experience in corporate advisory and public company management, having begun his career as a chartered accountant. He has been actively involved in the financial management of public companies within the mineral and resources sector, holding roles on both the board and executive management teams. His expertise spans the advancement and development of mineral resource assets, as well as business development. Throughout his career, Katris has worked across Australia, Africa, Brazil and Canada, gaining extensive experience in financial reporting, capital raising, and treasury management for resource companies. He currently serves as company secretary for Leeuwin Metals (ASX:LM1) and Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC).
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales
02 July
Reinstatement to Quotation
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
02 July
Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds
26 June
Trading Halt
23 June
Advancing Studies for Near Term Extraction & New Extensions
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ADVANCING STUDIES FOR NEAR TERM EXTRACTION & NEW EXTENSIONS
11 June
MASSIVE STIBNITE CONFIRMED AT ANTIMONY CANYON (UPDATED)
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced MASSIVE STIBNITE CONFIRMED AT ANTIMONY CANYON (UPDATED)
10 July
Cartier Unveils VRIFY-Generated AI Model Highlighting Key Discovery Targets Ahead of Largest-Ever Drill Program at Cadillac
For an interactive view of Cartier's 3D model showcasing the AI results, please use the link below:
https://vrify.com/decks/18798
Philippe Cloutier, President & CEO, stated: ″ We are very impressed by the results generated from DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. These results reveal potential extensions of known mineralization laterally and at depth, and more significantly, map out new subsurface zones of high prospectivity. We're particularly excited by the discovery of multiple areas that showed high prospective scores where little to no drilling or modern exploration efforts exist. ″ Adding, ″ We will drill these areas and have planned contingency drilling to follow up on successes. ″
″ Cartier's recent results are highly encouraging, particularly within the context of a mature, historically productive mining camp where multiple high-potential zones remain untested, ″ noted Steve de Jong, CEO and Co-Founder, VRIFY. ″ These outcomes highlight the strength of leveraging artificial intelligence as an exploration tool, demonstrating how AI-assisted analysis of geoscientific datasets can systematically identify targets that were previously overlooked by conventional methods. ″
Data Compilation and Feature Processing
The Company and VRIFY have collaborated to undertake extensive data aggregation and synthesis, leveraging sophisticated AI techniques to extract meaningful insights from a wide range of proprietary and publicly available datasets, including:
- Over 158,000 drill hole assays from ~ 544,000 m of drilling contained in ~ 4,500 holes;
- Surficial geochemistry including rocks, soils, glacial till, bark, and stream and lake sediments totalling over 8,500 individual assays;
- Over 15,000 individual structural data points from regional and local bedrock mapping and down hole measurements;
- Regional geophysics including magnetics, EM, and gravity providing continuous coverage over the entire Cadillac Property;
- Several local high-resolution geophysical surveys including IP, ground and helicopter magnetics, and VLF data.
Using VRIFY's proprietary Feature Processing, a total of 148 additional geoscientific products were created and leveraged to enhance the predictive modelling at Cadillac (Figure 1). These products have been instrumental in providing additional geoscientific insights and have proven to hold considerable predictive power for target generation.
Figure 1. Data stack representing the raw regional and proprietary data sets at the Cadillac Property (left-hand side) and fully integrated data stack after VRIFY's Feature Processing (right-hand side).
The Predictive Model and Target Generation
Through the use of DORA, the Company was able to run multiple experiments incorporating different data sets, metal thresholds, and AI parameters resulting in a fine-tuned predictive model over the entire land package. Due to the robust nature of Cartier's data set, DORA was also able to project VPS results at depth, revealing potential extensions of known mineralization and also mapping out new subsurface zones of high prospectivity. This resulted in the recognition of multiple areas that showed high VPS scores where there was previously little to no drilling or modern exploration efforts (Figures 2 and 3).
Figure 2. Cadillac AI model overview identifying target areas.
For each of the targets generated, VRIFY provided Cartier with a Feature Importance Table explaining the relative weight of influence each geoscientific input had on the prospectivity model for that area. This has allowed the Company's technical team to gain unbiased insights into the predictive power of its data sets and incorporate these insights into strategic decision making to inform their upcoming exploration campaign.
Figure 3. Feature Importance Table, Example Omicron Target.
The Largest Ever Drill Program on Cadillac Property
Cartier is now fully funded for the largest-ever drill program on the Cadillac Property consisting of 100,000-m planned over the next 18 months. The drill program is set to begin late August 2025 and will include approximately 600 drill holes supported by two rigs focused on expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets. Approximately 25% of the 100,000m is going to be dedicated to exploring targets generated by DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, alongside other litho-structural targets.
AI-Driven Exploration and Real-Time Insight
DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, uses a combination of proprietary algorithms and datasets, that include a wide variety of exploration features, to train predictive models. This platform leverages complex data relationships to predict mineral exploration targets, streamlining the process of identifying viable mineral systems that can then be further validated by geoscientists. The automation of target generation also allows trained models to be updated quickly with new data from ongoing exploration, as well as VRIFY's growing database, creating an iterative workflow to improve accuracy and results.
For more information, visit VRIFY.com.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d'Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d'Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.
The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment 1 (PEA) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (MRE) totaling 7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category .
1. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023 .
For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ad669e7-8d18-4542-9a1a-159e1bc1a3f0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18dcdfc3-f302-4cdf-9e26-c075350a6b86
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ebc69e-32cb-43c8-bfa5-456a4c6e045a
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
10 July
Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time
Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks, issues a snapshot of Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO,OTC:APGOF) (OTCQB: APGOF) showing how it's executing its vision of owning significant silver assets, attracting world class management with the recent appointment of President and CEO, Ross McElroy and building long term value for its shareholders.
Apollo Silver (Apgo) (Apgof); Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/258362_fa89eeeef4e3c963_001full.jpg
For mining investors, Ross McElroy's name has become legendary; building a successful uranium company and providing shareholders with an exit strategy that made headlines around the world.
McElroy, a professional geologist, brings over 38 years of mining industry expertise, spanning operational and corporate roles across major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration companies.
Last year, as CEO of TSX-listed Fission Uranium, McElroy executed a deal to be acquired by Australian company Paladin Energy, in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.14 billion.
For Andy Bowering, former CEO and now Chairman at Apollo, bringing in Ross at this stage of the game was a familiar path, following his strategy at Prime Mining Corp and other companies. Bowering handed over the reins to Ross, knowing he could take Apollo from exploration to production based on a track record that few have achieved in the mining sector.
Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 plus years of history of putting deals together; finding the right assets and then bringing in leadership at the right moment that can take the deal to the next level.
Talking of Ross, he said, "Our ability to attract someone with Ross' expertise, energy and track record of value creation speaks volumes about the opportunity at Apollo. I believe he will have a transformative impact on the Company's future and all stakeholders will benefit greatly."
Bowering also told Investorideas in a recent Exploring Mining Podcast, "I've had a few great exits for shareholders but I have never hit the billion dollar mark and that's why we wanted Ross under our umbrella."
Apollo's current portfolio consists of two silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Apollo is currently fully funded to advance its projects with cash in the bank of $11 Million in the treasury as of June 2025.
Looking at the current silver projects, the California Calico Project is one of the US's largest undeveloped primary silver deposits. The Company acquired it for $41 Million and put another $13 Million into it, betting big on the opportunity.
The Calico Project, comprising the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties, is located in the historic Calico Silver Mining District in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County, California.
Ross McElroy spoke of the Calico Project in a recent interview, saying, "It isn't just land; it's land that is meaningful."
He went on to note, "It is a result of the Calico fault system that runs from the northwest to the southeast and is responsible for the emplacement of Langtry and Waterloo deposits that occur long the Calico fault trend. Importantly, the new claims are following the controlling primary mineralized feature, so they are located along strike and trend for the mineralization in the system.
"We already know that there is are a number or of historic surface anomalies of silver and gold as well as a number of base metals including zinc and copper on the new claims. It is our job to go about executing the proper exploration process in order to generate new and significant targets for drilling.
"We think we can make further discoveries of gold and silver that we see along this trend."
Apollo announced an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Calico Project (the "2023 MRE"), which now contains 110 million ounces (Moz) silver in 34.2 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 100 grams per tonne (g/t) silver in Measured and Indicated category, and 0.72 Moz silver in 0.29 Mt at an average grade of 77 g/t silver in the Inferred category, all at Waterloo.
Apollo and its management saw an opportunity to expand on the project and on May 20th, the Company announced it had increased the Calico land package by over 285% from 1,194 ha to 3,409 ha of contiguous claims.
The Calico land package announcement was the first news from Apollo under the new management direction with Ross McElroy as President and CEO.
The newly acquired Mule claims consist of 415 lode mining claims, acquired from LAC Exploration LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) ( NYSE: LAC), the previous operators of the property.
Historic preliminary mapping and sampling of the Mule claims from the former operator have identified several high-grade silver anomalies.
Commenting on the opportunity, Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo said in the press release, "The addition of the Mule claims substantially enhances the Calico Project. Calico already hosts 3 discrete drill delineated zones with resource estimates along a 4km long trend, along the Calico fault zone. The Mule claims increase the overall land area of the Calico project by more than 2.5x. The new claims are strategically located to the east along the very prolific Calico mineralized corridor and represent a great opportunity for further discoveries. Apollo is committed to continuing to unlock value in California for our shareholders."
With the strong environmental concerns in California, its low 1.1:1 strip ratio ensures optimized operations and a minimalized footprint.
Looking at the growth opportunities at Calico, the Company says there is "potential to expand silver and gold resources and the intent to add barite to future resource update, making a potentially meaningful contribution to project economics."
With Apollo making its silver assets the primary focus, barite may open other doors, with the US mandate prioritizing critical minerals for national security designating barite as a critical mineral. Barite serves multiple purposes, notably as a weighting agent in oil and gas drilling fluids to manage borehole pressure.
So what's next for the Calico project? The Company plans continued resource growth and conversion, working to extend the 2024 drill permits at Waterloo Project, and de-risking and advancing the project towards production.
Apollo's Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, is located on the Northwest and Southeast trend that hosts the world's largest Carbonate Replacement Deposits. Cinco de Mayo is made up of 29 concessions totaling over 25,000 ha located in the Municipio de Buenaventura, with a high-grade historical resource of approximately 154M AgEq oz.
In September 2024, Apollo entered into an exploration, earn-in and option agreement with MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) and its subsidiary, Minera Pozo Seco, S.A. de C.V. to acquire the Cinco de Mayo Project.
Apollo was able to acquire the option at a discount to its potential valuation, but with a challenge of establishing social license in Mexico. Once social license has been achieved, Apollo Silver will secure the necessary licensing and permits to access and conduct exploration activities on the Cinco de Mayo property.
Bowering's history with Prime Mining Corp and its 'boots on the ground' presence in Mexico gives him in-depth experience on how to navigate the next steps. The Company will be engaging with local community members to rebuild trust and gain access, with a goal of building a mine that will generate employment and meet environmental standards.
An advantage operationally, the Cinco de Mayo's primary mine is an underground mine, fitting into the current narrative banning future open pit mining, thus aligning with environment concerns.
The Cinco de Mayo project, with the Pegaso Zone representing a potential significant new discovery, is blue sky to Apollo if they achieve exploration approval.
Building shareholder value is important to Apollo's management team. "Apollo's strategy is to provide maximum upside to investors through focusing our exploration and resource definition programs in mining jurisdictions with historic silver production and limited modern exploration."
This is not just a statement on their website; it is backed by their actions. Bowering can relate to investors and is a large shareholder in the company, having put $6 Million of his own capital into the company and not taking a salary during his term as President.
Ross McElroy echoed Andy's sentiment about having skin in the game, saying recently he is also a shareholder and it's important to have management that are shareholders, so all of the interests are aligned.
The winning combinations of Ross McElroy and Andy Bowering have track records of successful exit strategies for their shareholders. Apollo's executive team has been involved in over $5B of M&A activity.
With a base of two significant silver projects, they are also focused on finding additional opportunities and building out assets for Apollo Silver.
With silver prices rising and a renewed focus from the US Government to prioritize critical and strategic mineral resources, Andrew Bowering says, "This is the right place, right time for Apollo."
Visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.
Apollo Corporate Presentation:
https://apollosilver.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/APGO-Investor-Presentation-2025-06-13.pdf
Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com.
About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring Apollo Silver Corp is paid for content as part of a monthly featured mining stock service (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This is not investment opinion. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.
Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas
Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258362
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
09 July
White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey
09 July
Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice
Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice
09 July
LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill
LaFleur Minerals INC. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "Valuation Report") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.
The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.
Completion of the Beacon Gold Mill Valuation Report is a value-added parameter that will further clarify the Company's intrinsic value to investors and potential partners, both from an asset value and from the perspective of its ability to monetize production in the current market. As LaFleur Minerals advances towards planned gold production and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) intended to evaluate the potential economics of a large bulk sample and open-pit mining scenario at the Company's district-scale Swanson Gold Project and the processing of mineralized material at its Beacon Gold Mill, the independent third-party valuation is expected to facilitate additional permitting and work processes.
Considering the significant refurbishments that recently went into the mill, the Valuation Report will also support the Company's financing initiatives to secure debt and equity terms for the mill restart. The Company's comprehensive mill restart plan envisions minimal repairs and maintenance to the mill and TSF, complemented by the Company's $2.4 million reclamation bond as a financial backstop.
The independent Valuation Report is an opportunity to emphasize the Company's foundational value both to current shareholders and potential partners looking to monetize production via LaFleur Minerals' Beacon Mill and TSF facility. As LaFleur Minerals continues its path to production and further development it expects to experience a confluence of opportunity driven by its wholly owned assets and other regional opportunities.
With analysts at J.P. Morgan Research now expecting $4,100 per ounce gold prices for 2026 (source: link to June 10, 2025 article), LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned to capitalize on record gold prices and investor demand for leveraged exposure to gold via near term gold producers located in secure jurisdictions.
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258206
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
09 July
Radisson Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for O'Brien Gold Project
C$532M After-Tax NPV5%, C$175M Initial Capital, Adjacent to Multiple Mills, Still Growing
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for the O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. Highlights are as follows (all figures are in Canadian dollars and troy ounces unless noted):
Basis of Study:
- Assumes off-site toll milling based on the results of a recent milling assessment and metallurgical study that demonstrated the potential compatibility of the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") Westwood Mine Complex1. Off-site milling reduces capital costs, development risk, and project footprint.
- Utilizes existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), re-blocked with an updated cut-off yielding more ounces in more tonnes with good continuity at a lower average grade.
- Presents a base case "snap-shot" study that excludes recent drilling successes outside the existing MRE and below historic mine workings, with a 50-60,000 metre (m) fully funded drill program ongoing.
Value:
- After-tax Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV5%") of $532 million ("M"), Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 48%, and payback of 2.0 years at US$2,550/oz gold ("Au").
- After-tax NPV5% of $871M, IRR of 74%, and payback of 1.1 years at US$3,300/oz Au.
Cost:
- Initial Capital Cost ("Capex") of $175M and Life-of-Mine Sustaining Capital of $173M
- Cash Cost2 of US$861/oz and All-In Sustaining Cost1 ("AISC") of US$1,059/oz including conceptual 30% toll milling margin on processing and G&A costs.
- Extremely capital efficient with after-tax NPV5% to Initial Capital Cost ratio of 3.0 at US$2,550/oz Au and 5.0 at a spot gold price of US$3,300/oz Au.
Production Profile:
- 11-Year Mine Life with 740 koz mined and 647 koz recovered at 87% average recovery with a gravity-flotation-regrind-leach flowsheet.
- 70 koz/annum average steady-state gold production (Years 2-8) at an average annual after-tax Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of $97M.
- Underground mining with long-hole stoping and minimal surface facilities.
Radisson will host a technical webinar on the O'Brien PEA on Wednesday July 9, 2025 at 11am ET (8am PT). Participants may register here. A recording will be available following the webinar.
Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be reporting today the first modern mining study for the O'Brien Gold Project. This PEA builds upon the milling assessment completed earlier this year that demonstrated the potential viability of processing O'Brien mined material at a neighbouring mill. The result is a low cost and high value project should a beneficial milling arrangement be secured. By taking advantage of existing infrastructure in the region, the study surfaces considerable value for O'Brien while minimizing its environmental impact. The extremely high NPV5% to cost ratio demonstrates the efficient allocation of capital that this approach offers.
"Rather than high-grading the deposit, as was the case with the historic O'Brien Mine, the PEA is developed from the existing MRE with a lower cut-off, yielding more ounces, more tonnes and better mining continuity at lower average grades. From that starting point, we are presenting a fully underground mine plan, right sized at 1,200 tonnes per day ("tpd") and optimized at a cautious US$2,000/oz gold price assumption, delivering 740,000 ounces of gold to the mill at high margins over an 11-year life. The O'Brien Gold Project's legacy of high grades and visible gold continues to be an attribute of the current mine design and the ongoing exploration."
Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "The PEA announced today is a significant step forward for Radisson. The study outlines a credible mine plan and development strategy for O'Brien, offering shareholders significant value even on the existing mineral resources. This is also just a snap-shot of a project that is continuing to grow. The ongoing drill program is demonstrating impressive new gold mineralization outside the scope of this initial mine design. On the basis upon which the PEA is developed, we believe a significantly larger mineral inventory exists to our exploration horizon of 2,000 m depth. Recent drill results are supporting this thesis."
Matt Manson continued: "We see in O'Brien a broad system of mineralization with significant scale potential. Our current focus at Radisson is to maximize this potential through the recently expanded drill program and our strong treasury. Today's PEA, however, establishes a project development path that is practical and highly rewarding. We intend to further pursue this path with environmental baseline studies, additional engineering and mine plan optimization, community consultation, and dialog with potential processing partners."
VIDEO: President & CEO Matt Manson comments on today's news
O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment
The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") as lead consultant with specific responsibility for metallurgy, processing design, infrastructure and financial modelling. InnovExplo (a member of Norda Stelo Inc.; "Norda Stelo") completed the mine design and mine scheduling, BBA Inc. were responsible for water management, surface facilities, and a review of the Project's environmental assessment procedure and permitting requirements, and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") were responsible for the MRE.
The PEA is a companion study to a recently completed milling assessment for the Project in which a metallurgical program was conducted with representative samples of mineralized core from O'Brien. The samples were tested based on a series of flow sheet options which would conceptually be compatible with the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Westwood Mine Complex, with minimal adjustment to the existing Doyon mill configuration. The milling assessment was conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD (Radisson news release dated September 9, 2024). The MOU is non-binding and non-exclusive and contains no specific terms around potential commercial arrangements between the parties. The PEA has been completed independently by Radisson and establishes criteria for the development of O'Brien based on processing and tailings management at an existing off-site facility under a toll milling arrangement.
Cautionary statement: Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.
Table 1: Summary of Key Results and Assumptions in the PEA
|Production Datanote 1
|Values
|Units
|Life-of-Mine
|11
|Years
|Total Resource Mined
|4,575
|kt
|Total Waste Mined
|3,314
|kt
|Average Head Grade
|5.0
|g/t Au
|Contained Gold
|740
|koz
|Recovered Gold
|647
|koz
|Average Gold Recovery
|87%
|Years 2-8: Steady State Run-Ratenote2
|Average Production Mining Rate
|1,160
|tpd
|Average Annual Gold Production
|70
|koz
|Average Head Grade
|4.9
|g/t Au
|Annual Average After-Tax Free Cash Flow
|$97
|C$M
|Capital Costsnote 1
|Values
|Units
|Initial Capital
|$175
|C$M
|Sustaining Capital (Excluding Closure)
|$173
|C$M
|Capital Intensity (Initial Capital/oz milled)
|$172
|US$/oz
|Life-of-Mine Operating Costsnotes 1,3
|Values
|Units
|Miningnote 3
|$76
|C$/t milled
|Processing
|$38
|C$/t milled
|G&A
|$31
|C$/t milled
|30% Processing Toll note 4
|$19
|C$/t milled
|Total Operating Cost
|$163
|C$/t milled
|Refining & Transport
|$6
|US$/oz
|Royalties
|$10
|C$M
|Total Cash Cost
|$861
|US$/oz
|All-In Sustaining Costnote 5
|$1,059
|US$/oz
|Financial Analysisnote 1
|Values
|Units
|Gold Price for Financial Analysis
|$2,550
|US$/oz
|US$:C$ Exchange
|$0.73
|Pre-Tax NPV5%
|$782
|C$M
|Pre-Tax IRR
|65%
|Pre-Tax Payback
|1.4
|years
|After-Tax NPV5%
|$532
|C$M
|After-Tax IRR
|48%
|After-Tax Payback
|2.0
|years
|Mine Revenue
|$2,258
|C$M
|EBITDA
|$1,496
|C$M
|EBITDA Margin
|66%
|Pre-Tax Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|$1,146
|C$M
|After-Tax Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|$803
|C$M
Notes:
- Denotes a "specified financial measure" within the meaning of NI 52-112. See note on "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
- Represents full calendar years
- LOM operating costs includes cash operating costs during the initial capital period. Mining operating costs exclude waste development costs and mobile equipment costs which are captured as sustaining capital items
- Processing toll milling charges are conceptual and have been estimated by Ausenco based on recent industry precedent
- AISC includes Royalties, Total Cash Costs and Sustaining Capital, including closure costs. Excludes corporate G&A.
Mineral Resources
The MRE for the Project was originally disclosed in March 2023 (Radisson news release dated March 2, 2023) based on 325,509 m of drilling completed to the end of 2022 and authored by SLR. Indicated Mineral Resources were estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au) with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). The 2023 study utilized a 4.5 g/t Au cut-off at US$1,600/oz Au with certain assumptions for minimum mining width, mining costs, C$:US$ exchange and metallurgical recovery. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
For the purposes of the PEA, the 2023 block model was re-blocked by SLR in the Z-direction to 5 m to allow for more flexible underground mine design, and an updated cut-off and set of economic criteria were applied consistent with Deswick Stope Optimizer ("DSO") parameters used for the optimization of the underground mine schedule and the Project's recent milling assessment. The MRE now utilizes a cut-off of 2.2 g/t Au at US$2,000/oz Au. No other changes were made. This has the effect of increasing tonnage and ounces and decreasing average grade compared to the previous estimate (Table 2).
Table 2: Mineral Resource Estimate Using a 2.2 g/t Au Cut-Off and US$2,000/oz Gold Price
(Numbers in Italics Represent Changes from the MRE based on a 4.5 g/t Au Cut-Off and US$1,600/oz Gold Price.)
|Category
|Tonnes (kt)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Oz (koz Au)
|Indicated
|2,204
|+45%
|8.2
|-20%
|582
|+16%
|Inferred
|6,671
|+317%
|4.4
|-50%
|932
|+109%
Notes:
- Prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards (2014) and Best Practice Guidelines of Mineral Resources and Reserves (2019).
- Mineral Resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 2.2 g/t Au based on a C$172.5/t operating cost.
- Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$2,000/oz Au, a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.33, and a metallurgical recovery of 90%.
- Wireframes were modelled at a minimum width of 1.2 m.
- Bulk density varies by deposit and lithology and ranges from 2.00 t/m³ to 2.82 t/m³.
- Full length composites were capped 40 g/t Au.
- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Between the end of 2022 and the present, Radisson completed approximately 50,000 m of additional drilling at the Project. Drilling that was completed within the volume of the MRE is assessed to have no material impact on the overall contained mineral resource, such that the MRE is appropriate in SLR's opinion for mine planning. Drilling that was completed outside the volume of the MRE, including below the level of the historic mine workings at O'Brien, has indicated the presence of significant additional gold mineralization that is not incorporated in the current conceptual mine plan. Radisson expects to complete a further 50,000-60,000 m of drilling in 2025 and 2026, at which time the Company expects to complete an updated MRE.
Mining
The PEA describes an 11-year mine life based on the mining of 4.57 Mt of mineralized material and 3.31 Mt of waste rock (Table 3). Mining will be fully underground with long-hole stoping and a cemented rock backfill. Stope design is benefitted by good spatial continuity of reported resource blocks at the lower cut-off grade. Minimum and average stope widths are 2.2 m and 2.7 m respectively, including 0.7 m of planned dilution. The mine will be accessed by way of twin 4.5 m by 4.5 m ramps from surface to a depth of 950 m with 86 kilometres (km) of development. Mining equipment includes 20 tonne trucks with rock haulage assisted by vertical conveyors delivering mined material from the 300 m level to a surface run-of-mine pad. The underground mine design does not incorporate any infrastructure from the historic O'Brien Mine. A shaft at the historic Kewagama Mine site east of O'Brien will be reused for ventilation. Mined material will be trucked by road for processing.
Table 3: Mined Material
|Material
|Tonnes
(kt)
|Oz
(koz Au)
|Head Grade
(g/t Au)
|Production Stopes
|3,146
|588
|5.8
|Marginal Stopes
|169
|16
|2.9
|Development
|469
|91
|6.0
|Low-Grade Development
|790
|45
|1.8
|Total Mineralized Mined Material
|4,575
|740
|5.0
|Waste
|3,314
|n/a
|n/a
Figure 1: Annual Average Production Schedule
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/258183_1e2a85bb743ed9d7_002full.jpg
The underground mine was designed and production scheduled on the basis of a DSO optimization at US$2,000 Au and production cut-off grades of 3.05 g/t Au and 3.11 g/t Au depending on the royalty to be considered. "Mined Material" is categorized as Production Stope Material, Marginal Stope Material, Development Material, Low-Grade Development Material and Waste. In Years 2-8 during which the Project maintains steady-state operation, production from stopes averages 1,160 tpd. However, the PEA contemplates up to 2,000 tpd of mill capacity. Consequently, all mineralized mined material is scheduled for processing (Figure 1), resulting in an average head grade of 5.0 g/t Au, delivering an average of 1,410 tonnes of mined material daily to the mill, and eliminating the requirement for a low-grade stockpile.
Mineral Resources not included in the mine plan are those considered too isolated or too marginal at a US$2,000/oz DSO optimization. The mine design also excludes Mineral Resources located in the former Thompson Cadillac mine area or in areas considered too close to the historic workings. The quantity of mineralized mined material in the mine design is highly sensitive to the gold price assumption, with the DSO optimization delivering significantly more mined material in both existing production stopes and development areas, as well new stopes and development areas, at higher gold prices.
Infrastructure and Site Facilities
The Project is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 117 and has existing road access to the historic O'Brien mine site. The PEA contemplates twin underground mine portals located 2 km to the east of the historic site, with new haul roads, a waste rock pad, a run-of-mine pad, laydown areas, the surface installation of a vertical conveyor, trenches and sumps for water management, and a waste-water treatment plant. The PEA does not contemplate a mill, tailings deposition, accommodation camp, or major maintenance facilities. Small vehicle maintenance and site offices/mine dry will be provided from existing facilities or temporary modules. A new substation will derive power from the adjacent 112 kV high voltage transmission line operated by Hydro-Québec.
Processing(See footnote 1)
The PEA contemplates processing and tailings deposition at an off-site facility. To assess the viability of this scenario, Radisson conducted a metallurgical study and milling assessment under the auspices of an MOU with IAMGOLD to assess the design criteria for processing O'Brien mined material at the nearby Doyon gold mill, the processing facility for IAMGOLD's Westwood Mine Complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 km west of O'Brien and directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.
The metallurgical results of this milling assessment were previously reported (see Radisson news release dated February 3, 2025) and are incorporated into the PEA. Gold recoveries of between 86% and 96% were obtained based on a series of flow sheet options, all of which are compatible with the Doyon mill with minimal or modest additional capital. The metallurgical program was undertaken at the Lakefield, Ontario facilities of SGS Canada Inc. under the supervision of Ausenco.
The Doyon mill currently operates at approximately 3,000 tpd with a conventional cyanidation process. Mined material is processed with a primary crusher and a two-stage semi-autogenous SAG mill/Ball mill grinding at 75 µm (P80). Leaching is by way of two stage Carbon-in-Leach and Carbon-in-Pulp circuits. The PEA contemplates a Gravity-Flotation-Regrind-Leach flow sheet and assumes Radisson deploying $21M of capital to upgrade the gravity and flotation circuits at Doyon that have been used previously but are currently inactive.
The Doyon mill currently processes approximately 1,000 tpd from the underground Westwood mine and approximately 2,000 tpd from the nearby Grand Duc open pit. Processing of Grand Duc material is estimated to be completed in early 2027, as outlined in the Westwood Mine Complex technical report dated September 30, 2024. Hence, the PEA envisions up to 2,000 tpd of mill capacity available for O'Brien at Doyon, allowing for the direct shipment of both production material and lower grade development material at an average of 1,400 tpd. The PEA does not anticipate the stockpiling of low-grade mined material at the O'Brien site, resulting in a significant cost saving.
Life-of-mine average gold recovery with the Gravity-Flotation-Regrind-Leach flowsheet is estimated at 87%. This is based on 90% recovery for the O'Brien metallurgical sample at an average grade of 6.3 g/t Au and the application of a grade-recovery model to the average head-grade expected in the PEA of 5.0 g/t Au after the processing of low-grade development materials.
O'Brien gold mineralization is associated with pyrite and arsenopyrite. The metallurgical program determined average arsenic values of 0.4% to 0.5% in whole rock, relevant if material is being sent to tailings deposition on-site, and 4.6% in flotation concentrate, relevant if a concentrate is being sold to an off-take agent. These values are consistent with precedent projects in Québec's Abitibi and offtake threshold limits for concentrates of high-grade gold projects. The PEA contemplates tailings deposition after leach without a segregated tailings impoundment. If one is required, additional capital expenses would be incurred.
The PEA contains estimates of operating and capital costs for trucking, processing, tailings management and G&A developed by Ausenco from first principles based on the metallurgical results and precedent projects. These costs correspond well to recently reported operating results from the Doyon facility. The PEA's financial results reflect an additional 30% charge on processing and G&A costs, corresponding to approximately $19/t, to reflect the impact of a potential toll milling charge. The MOU between Radisson and IAMGOLD contains no specific terms around potential commercial arrangements between the Parties, including the use of the Doyon mill or the terms of potential toll-milling. There is no certainty that any arrangement between the Parties will result from their dealings pursuant to the MOU, which is non-binding and non-exclusive.
Capital and Operating Costs(See footnote 1)
Initial Capital costs (Table 4) are estimated at $175M and reflect costs incurred during a 21-month period of early works, mill modification and principal mine construction to the end of the first quarter of Year 2 and the attainment of commercial production. The Initial Capital cost estimate excludes both pre-production mine operating costs and revenue, which are reflected in the Life-of-mine operating cost and revenue estimates, and excludes development costs incurred prior to the commencement of early works. Contingencies on individual capital line items in the underground mine design are at 15%, developed within the material, productivity and cost estimates. Contingencies on non-underground mine items, and on mill modifications and surface facilities, are at 25%.
Life-of-mine Sustaining Capital costs are estimated at $173M and reflect capital costs incurred after the first quarter of Year 2, including underground mine development costs in waste rock and underground mine infrastructure, but excluding mine closure and salvage. Mobile mining equipment is scheduled to be purchased in installments, and is represented as Initial Capital, to the extent that a payment or deposit occurs within the project construction period, and as Sustaining Capital to the extent it occurs during the operating phase.
Table 4: LOM Capital Costs
|Itemnote 1,2
|Cost (C$M)
|Mining Capex
|$93
|Mobile Equipment
|$25.7
|Mine Development
|$47.4
|Buildings
|$0.4
|Mine Services
|$19.7
|Process Plant
|$21
|Flotation
|$4.5
|Regrind
|$14.1
|Reagents
|$2.0
|Onsite Infrastructure
|$16
|Offsite Infrastructure
|$8
|Indirects
|$14
|Owners Costs
|$4
|Cash Contingency
|$20
|Total Initial Capital
|$175
|Sustaining Capital
|$173
|Closure
|$5
|Salvage
|$(3)
|Total
|$ 350
Notes:
- Denotes a "specified financial measure" within the meaning of NI 52-112. See note on "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
- Columns may not sum exactly due to rounding.
Mining, haulage and water management operating costs (Table 5) are estimated at $75.66/t milled (LOM). These are developed by Norda Stelo from first principles based on recent precedent projects with similar mining methodologies and location. Total life-of-mine mining costs, including mining related Initial Capital, Sustaining Capital and Operating costs are $581M, or $127/t milled. Processing and G&A cost estimates are developed by Ausenco from first principles based on the results of the milling assessment conducted at the Doyon mill and based on recent precedent projects. Toll Milling Charges are conceptual and have been estimated by Ausenco based on recent industry precedent.
Total Cash Costs are US$861/oz with AISC of US$1,059/oz (LOM). AISC³ during the steady-state operations of Years 2-8 is estimated at US$1,106/oz.
Table 5: Life-of-Mine Operating Costs and AISC
|Itemnote1,2
|Value
|Units
|Mining, Haulage and Water Management
|$346
|C$M
|$75.66
|C$/t milled
|Processing & Tailings Treatment
|$173
|C$M
|$37.71
|C$/t milled
|Process Toll note3
|$87
|C$M
|$18.94
|C$/t milled
|G&A
|$142
|C$M
|$31.06
|C$/t milled
|Total
|$747
|C$M
|$163.38
|C$/t milled
|Off-Site Costs, Refining and Transport
|$6
|C$M
|Royalties
|$10
|C$M
|Total Cash Costs
|$861
|US$/oz Au
|Sustaining, Closure, Salvage Capital
|$197
|US$/oz Au
|Total AISCnote4
|$1,059
|US$/oz Au
Notes:
- Denotes a "specified financial measure" within the meaning of NI 52-112. See note on "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
- Columns may not sum exactly due to rounding.
- Conceptual and estimated based on recent industry precedent.
- AISC includes Royalties, Total Cash Costs and Sustaining Capital, including closure costs and corporate G&A.
Financial Analysis
At a long-term consensus gold price of US$2,550 and an exchange rate of 0.73 (US$/C$) the Project generates an after-tax NPV5% of $532M and IRR of 48% (unlevered; Table 6). Payback on initial capital is 2.0 years. The Project's valuation is discounted to Year -0.5 when early works would be scheduled to commence.
Table 6: Valuation Sensitivities to the Gold Price (after-tax, unlevered)
| Gold Price (US$/oz)
Price Case
|$1,800 Downside
|$2,200
| $2,550
Base Case
| $3,000
Upside
| $3,300
Spot
|$4,000
|After Tax NPV (C$M)
|0%
|$340
|$587
|$803
|$1,081
|$1,266
|$1,698
|3%
|$244
|$448
|$626
|$856
|$1,009
|$1,366
|5%
|$193
|$374
|$532
|$736
|$871
|$1,188
|8%
|$134
|$286
|$419
|$591
|$705
|$971
|10%
|$102
|$239
|$358
|$512
|$614
|$853
|IRR
|21%
|35%
|48%
|64%
|74%
|100%
|NPV5%/Capex
|1.1
|2.1
|3.0
|4.2
|5.0
|6.8
|Paybacknote 2
|Years
|4.3
|2.7
|2.0
|1.4
|1.1
|0.7
|Total After Tax FCFnote1, 3
|C$M
|$340
|$587
|$803
|$1,081
|$1,266
|$1,698
|Average Annual FCFnote1, 4
|C$M
|$48
|$74
|$97
|$127
|$147
|$194
Notes:
- Denotes a "specified financial measure" within the meaning of NI 52-112. See note on "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
- Payback is defined as achieving cumulative positive free cashflow after all cash costs and capital costs, including sustaining.
- Calculated LOM, unlevered.
- Calculated for Years 2-8 of steady state production, unlevered.
LOM EBITDA is estimated at $1.5 billion ("B"), with an effective EBITDA margin of 66%. LOM after-tax FCF is estimated at $0.8B on an unlevered basis. Annual average after-tax FCF during the steady-state operations of Years 2-8 is estimated at $97M. The Project is forecast to generate federal and provincial income taxes and mining duties of $343M.
At spot gold of US$3,300/oz gold, the Project generates an after-tax NPV5% of $871M, IRR of 74%, and payback on initial capital of 1.1 years. The Project is cash positive after-tax at gold prices above US$1,260/oz.
The Project is most sensitive to revenue attributes such as gold price, head grade and exchange rate, followed by operating cost and capital cost (unlevered; Table 7). Valuation sensitivities on conceptual toll-milling charges expressed as margins on processing and G&A costs of between 0% and 60%. At 0% toll, the Project has an after-tax NPV5% of $578M and IRR of 52% (unlevered; Table 8).
A 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") is applied on gold production on certain claims on the easternmost portion of the property in the favour of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., covering approximately 22% of the scheduled gold production.
Table 7: Valuation Sensitivities to Certain Operating Parameters (after-tax, unlevered)
|Factor
|-20%
|-10%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|Operating Cost
|IRR
|55%
|51%
|48%
|44%
|40%
|NPV5%
|$611
|$572
|$532
|$493
|$454
|Initial Capital Cost
|IRR
|57%
|52%
|48%
|44%
|41%
|NPV5%
|$557
|$545
|$532
|$520
|$508
|0.65
|0.70
|0.73
|0.80
|0.85
|$C:$US F/X
|IRR
|59%
|52%
|48%
|40%
|35%
|NPV5%
|$674
|$582
|$532
|$432
|$370
Table 8: Project Sensitivity to Potential Toll-Milling Charges (after-tax, unlevered)
|Toll Margin
|0%
|30%
|60%
|IRR
|52%
|48%
|44%
|NPV5%
|$578M
|$532M
|$487M
Cautionary statement: Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.
Permitting and Environmental Assessment
The Project is located within the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Québec in the township of Cadillac, part of the municipality of Rouyn-Noranda. First Nations ("FN") within the Project's expected area of expected economic and social influence are the Pikogan FN (Abitibiwinni) and Long Point FN (Anishinabeg). BBA Inc. were retained to provide a roadmap for social and environmental assessment and mine permitting based on the project scope presented in the PEA. A 3.5-year process of environmental assessment, technical studies, community consultation and permitting is anticipated prior to the commencement of mine construction. The Project is subject to the Québec Environmental Quality Act ("EQA") and, following changes to the EQA proposed in the November 2024 Act to Amend the Mining Act and Other Provisions, is expected to be subject to a Québec Environmental Impact Assessment and Review. The Project is not expected to be subject to a Federal Impact Assessment procedure but will be subject to the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (Fisheries Act).
NI 43-101 Technical Report
Radisson will file a Technical Report prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment on SEDAR+ on or before August 21, 2025.
Qualified Persons
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.
Renée Barrette of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Project's milling assessment, PEA metallurgy, and for PEA financial model which is based on capital costs, operating costs, and the mining cost provided by other parties.
Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien.
Mr. Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. of InnovExplo, a member of Norda Stelo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the mine design and mine scheduling.
Mr. Hugo Latulippe of BBA is the Qualified Person responsible for the permitting, environmental, social, water management and closure cost estimate.
Each of Mr. Nieminen, Ms. Barrette, Mr. Evans, Mr. Beauvais and Mr. Latulippe have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the PEA and in this press release in their area of expertise and are considered to be "independent" of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company has included various references in this document that constitute "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators, such as, for example, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, Total Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost. None of these specified measures is a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and these measures might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Each of these measures are intended to provide additional information to the reader and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry are defined below.
Total Cash Cost and Total Cash Cost per Ounce
Total Cash Cost is reflective of the cost of production. Total Cash Cost reported in the PEA include mining costs, processing & water treatment costs, general and administrative costs of the mine, off-site costs, refining costs, transportation costs and royalties. Total Cash Cost per Ounce is calculated as Total Cash Cost divided by payable gold ounces.
All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and AISC per Ounce
AISC is reflective of all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from operations. AISC reported in the PEA includes total cash costs, sustaining capital, expansion capital and closure costs, but excludes corporate general and administrative costs and salvage. AISC per Ounce is calculated as AISC divided by payable gold ounces.
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
FCF deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
EBITDA excludes from net earnings income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose.
About Radisson Mining
Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.
For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:
Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com
Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the PEA; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.
Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
1 IAMGOLD has not independently confirmed the processing assumptions, metallurgical results and/or cost assumptions associated with the required mill upgrades in the scenarios outlined in the PEA.
2 Denotes a "specified financial measure" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 52-112"). See note on "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258183
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
