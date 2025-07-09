White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. 
 
 

July 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG,OTC:BLAGF; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to announce the official opening of its wholly owned Dome Mountain Gold Mine Project, that recently received its mining permit making it one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia in the past decade - and one of just a few high-grade, road-accessible gold projects to reach production-ready status in recent years.

Cartier Unveils VRIFY-Generated AI Model Highlighting Key Discovery Targets Ahead of Largest-Ever Drill Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE:6CA) is pleased to present its new predictive model for the Cadillac Project in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec, created with Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) using VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA. With robust geoscientific information from across the 14,000-ha Cadillac Property, the Company was able to unlock value from this data by leveraging VRIFY's proprietary algorithms and feature processing to generate a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) over the entire land package. The VPS is a probabilistic value, helping Cartier's team prioritize and guide a portion of the Company's upcoming 100,000-m drill program using an approach backed by data-driven insights.

 

Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks, issues a snapshot of Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO,OTC:APGOF) (OTCQB: APGOF) showing how it's executing its vision of owning significant silver assets, attracting world class management with the recent appointment of President and CEO, Ross McElroy and building long term value for its shareholders.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/258362_fa89eeeef4e3c963_001.jpg

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals INC. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "Valuation Report") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.

The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.

